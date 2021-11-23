If Bills fans aren’t worried right now, they’re not paying attention.
This franchise, when the season began, was the odds-on favorite to win the AFC’s berth in the Super Bowl, and now is suddenly in trouble.
After a 4-1 start, Buffalo has alternated losses and wins, and has become just another team among the dozen competing for the conference’s seven playoff spots, hopes of hosting the conference championship game all but dashed.
And what’s concerning is the Bills have lost two of their last three, both defeats in galling fashion, in what coach Sean McDermott and his players ceaselessly remind us is a “week-to-week league.”
First came the inexcusable 9-6 loss to the then 1-6 Jaguars in Jacksonville. That was followed by a seemingly ship-righting 45-17 win over the now 2-8 Jets at the Meadowlands.
Then came Sunday when Indianapolis, the dome team, came into Highmark Stadium’s cold, windy, rainy conditions and manhandled Buffalo, 41-15, the worst home defeat in four seasons, weather be damned.
The Bills, now 6-4, were awful in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — but the most concerning aspect of their defeat was that both lines were totally dominated.
Indianapolis, now 6-5, has won five of its last six games, losing only to AFC-leading Tennessee (8-3) by a field goal during that span.
And, against Buffalo, the Colts looked much more to be the playoff-caliber team, not only because it dominated the line of scrimmage, but also because it has an elite ground game.
IF THE playoffs started today, Buffalo would have the third, and last AFC wild-card berth.
Tennessee, New England and Kansas City (both 7-4) and Baltimore (7-3) would claim the four division titles with the three 6-4 teams — Chargers, Bengals and Bills — as wild cards.
But that could change before midnight Thursday.
On Thanksgiving evening, Buffalo will play the 5-5 Saints at New Orleans and a loss will drop the Bills out of that spot in favor of either Indianapolis or Pittsburgh.
And that illustrates the problem for coach Sean Mcdermott’s team which has lost to the Colts, Steelers (5-4-1) and Titans, conference teams against whom the defeats could be punitive in the event of ties for playoff eligibility.
WORSE, for the Bills, they’re heading into the toughest stretch of the season as, after traveling to New Orleans, they host the Patriots, visit Tampa Bay (7-3), entertain Carolina (5-6), then travel to New England.
Clearly, Buffalo is at an offensive impasse.
Quarterback Josh Allen, touted as an NFL MVP candidate, has been, politely, inconsistent.
In four of Buffalo’s 10 games, his passer rating has been below 80, a substandard NFL number. Meanwhile, the past five games, the Bills’ rushing average has been 122 yards per game, decidedly average when a pass-oriented attack is struggling.
That’s why McDermott’s team could find itself on the periphery of the AFC playoff race in two days.
It showed against the Jaguars and was amplified when coordinator Leslie Frazier’s league-leading defense forgot to show up against Indianapolis and watched Colts running back Jonathan Taylor score five touchdowns, the most ever surrendered to a single player in one game in the franchise’s 62-year history.
WHEN assessing the loss, McDermott lamented, “Obviously (the performance) wasn’t good enough at all today. It starts with me and when you look at it, taking care of the football (four turnovers), point of attack up front on defense (line getting out-muscled), sound fundamentals and hurting ourselves on penalties (seven flags, most of them hurtful). We’ve got to do a better job in those areas.”
He continued, “We cannot turn the ball over … we turned it over four times today and it led to 21 points. You just can’t do that. This team has feasted on taking the ball away and then we turn it over not only on offense (three interceptions), but also on special teams (fumbled kickoff return). You can’t do that and expect to win … you make it really hard on yourself.”
And the Bills have two more days to figure it out.
