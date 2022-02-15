This is what St. Bonaventure fans were expecting back in early November when coach Mark Schmidt’s Bonnies, with five returning senior starters, were picked No. 23 in the country in the Associated Press’ preseason college basketball poll.
And, the Bonnies performed to that lofty ranking by sweeping the three-game Charleston (S.C.) Classic en route to an 8-1 start.
Then came two emphatic losses – a 10-pointer to UConn at Newark and a galling 37-point defeat by Virginia Tech at Charlotte – before Covid-19 turned the season upside down.
Bona went 25 days without playing a game thanks to four postponements and a cancellation.
When play resumed, they weren’t the same Bonnies.
At one point, they slumped to 12-7 and each loss pushed them farther from an at-large NCAA tournament berth with the only other seeming option winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament title and an automatic bid.
Then came a seemingly innocuous win over Fordham in the middle of the conference standings.
Next, though, Bona generated some attention last Friday night when it went into St. Louis and downed the Billikens, one of the A-10’s elite teams, on their home court, 68-61, in a nationally televised game.
And Monday night at the Reilly Center, before 3,418 fired up observers and a regional TV audience, the Bonnies made it a sweep of Saint Louis, hanging on for an 83-79 victory.
And, suddenly, Schmidt’s crew – now 15-7, 7-4 A-10 – looks the way it did when the season opened.
Better yet, last night’s victory opened a four game homestand that continues Wednesday night against UMass, Saturday versus Duquesne and next Tuesday with Rhode Island.
The Bonnies will be favored against all three, and while Schmidt and his team swear they look only one game ahead, the fanbase is not similarly encumbered and is already imagining Bona heading into the final three games with an 18-7 record and a ton of momentum.
IN ANY CASE, Bona established some conference credibility with those back-to-back wins over Saint Louis.
The Bonnies dominated the first half on their home floor, rolling to a 48-32 lead at intermission.
They scored on six dunks, three of them alley-oops and barely missed two others, playing with free-wheeling exuberance.
If Schmidt was bothered by the display of showmanship, he didn’t reveal it.
“The first half, I don’t think we could have played better offensively,” he said. “To be up 16 against a team with that type of talent says a lot about our guys.”
Of course, the Billikens made a predictable rally, cutting that 16-point lead to six in less than five minutes. And, with 30 seconds to play, it was a two-point game.
“We didn’t finish the way we needed to … thank goodness we had such a good first half,” Schmidt said of the way his team gutted out the win.
And he was quick to cite the importance of beating such a quality opponent twice in a span of 68 hours.
“You look at the schedule and we’ve got Saint Louis home-and-home,” Schmidt said of the back-to-back games. “They’d won six in a row and were playing really, really well. For our guys to go out there and steal one at their place was really important, but it’s always hard to win a second one. Any time you lose and you’re playing that team again, there’s always a revenge factor.”
He admitted, “I thought our guys really stepped up. To go 2-0 against that team, kudos to our guys. You always want to win all the games, but as a coach you say, ‘If we can go 1-1 … but to go 2-0 it’s a tribute to these guys and how hard and how well they’re playing.”
WHEN ASKED what has changed for the Bonnies in winning three games over the past week, center Osun Osunniyi, who tied his season high with 21 points, explained, “Us staying together, not listening to outside noise, just knowing we’re able to do the things to win games. And the seniors, making sure that us five are staying together, and not letting anybody get their heads down.”
To which fellow senior Dominick Welch, who added 19 points, concluded, “We’re just taking it one game at a time, not getting comfortable and satisfied where we’re at. “There’s a lot of games left, we still have to get down to business and do our jobs.”
