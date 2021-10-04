ORCHARD PARK — It seems crazy to criticize a team that just won 40-0, pitched its second shutout in three games and has put up 118 points in its last three starts.
And, oh yeah, it also sits alone atop the AFC East.
But, as much as most of the 68,087 who turned out on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium to witness the Bills’ five takeaways in blanking the pathetic Texans, there’s a bit of reason for concern.
And it’s not because Buffalo’s three victims in a 3-1 start are Houston and Miami (both 1-3) and Washington (2-2) … the Bills don’t make the schedule.
The immediate concern is what’s to come.
Up next for Buffalo is a visit to Kansas City (2-2) next Sunday night followed by a visit to Nashville two weeks from tonight to face Tennessee (2-2).
Both the Chiefs and Titans aren’t off to the best of starts, but Buffalo fans need only to think back to last season to realize the next two games are potential pitfalls.
DURING THE coronavirus-muddled 2020 campaign, in consecutive games, the Bills went to Tennessee and were manhandled, 42-16, the worst loss of their 13-3, division-winning regular season.
The next week, the Chiefs came into then-Bills Stadium and handled Buffalo on its home turf, 26-17.
And, with that memory firmly in the Bills minds, they went to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game, and were throttled, 38-24.
In short, 14 days from now Buffalo could be 3-3 and staggering a bit.
THAT’S WHERE the bit of concern comes in.
Though dominating the Texans, who cast an emphatic vote for being the NFL’s worst team, Buffalo could easily have won by seven touchdowns.
Certainly, this game was never in doubt.
The Texans best (only?) chance to score, and actually take a lead, came less than three minutes in when Houston safety Lonnie Johnson picked off a Josh Allen pass on Buffalo’s first snap and returned it 32 yards to the Bills 13-yard-line.
Three plays netted seven yards and Texans coach David Culley disdained the field goal and went for it on 4th-and-3. A tipped pass for an incompletion ended the possession at Buffalo’s 6-yard-line.
For the remaining 50 minutes, Houston got into Buffalo territory only three times, all ending in interceptions, none closer than the Bills’ 37.
MEANWHILE, Buffalo’s last 10 possessions ended in Texans territory.
However, the Bills settled for four Tyler Bass field goals (33, 26, 21 and 28 yards) in a five-possession stretch, the other ending on downs at the Houston 40.
In other words, Buffalo got to the Texans’ 15-, 8-, 2- and 10-yard-lines with potential touchdowns morphing into three-pointers.
And, yeah, the Bills, before the obligatory game-ending kneel downs, scored TDs on the three previous possessions over a span of less than 10 minutes, but by then the Texans had checked out of the game.
With 13½ minutes to play, it was still only a 19-0 game.
The point is this.
Failing to cash promising drives is a recipe for disaster when playing against a pair of 2020 division winners, on the road, one of which made it to the Super Bowl.
After Sunday’s game, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, while pleased with the win, was decidedly matter-of-fact. You got the idea he knew there would be plenty to criticize once he began reviewing the video.
