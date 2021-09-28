ORCHARD PARK — For Bills fans it was nothing more complicated than they had to see it to be convinced.
After two sub-standard performances they had to be assured that quarterback Josh Allen was the NFL MVP candidate he had shown himself to be during a career year a season ago.
But alas, on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium in an emphatic 43-21 victory over the Washington Football Team, he put those struggling efforts against Pittsburgh and Miami in the rear view mirror.
His numbers against the WFT were 2020-esque: 32-of-43 through the air for 358 yards with four touchdown throws, a rushing score, no interceptions or sacks and a glittering 129.8 passer rating.
And while the fan base might have been concerned two games in, Allen’s teammates weren’t.
As veteran safety Micah Hyde pointed out, “We have 100% confidence in Josh ... he’s our guy, he’s the man, he’s our MVP.”
And the fourth-year quarterback offered an interesting insight into his motivation against Washington following two games which weren’t up to his lofty standards.
“I just care so much about my teammates,” Allen said, “my biggest fear is letting them down.”
And that’s powerful inspiration.
SUNDAY’S WIN put Buffalo alone atop the AFC East standings and made the Bills a staggering 17½-point favorite when the Texans (1-2) visit Sunday afternoon.
Houston is down to its third string quarterback (starter Deshaun Watson hasn’t played pending 22 sexual abuse claims against him and former Bill Tyrod Taylor is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury) with the job defaulted to Davis Mills.
For the record, the spread against the Texans is the most since Buffalo was favored by 17 over Miami in 2019 and the last time the Bills were giving up more points was when New England was getting 19 back in a 1992 game.
AND WHILE Allen got off to that slow start, Buffalo’s defense has performed impressively.
In fact, after three games, one ranking service moved the Bills from ninth to third in the league defensively following its performance against the WFT. And, oh yeah, after Buffalo burned the WFT for 481 yards, coach Ron Rivera’s team fell from sixth to 13th in those defensive rankings.
To date, the Bills’ ‘D’ is surrendering a mere 253 yards total offense per game – 290 versus Washington being the most – and has given up only four TDs.
But there’s more.
Buffalo has permitted only 13 of 41 third-down conversions, a mere 32 percent success rate.
And, the Bills have stifled opponents’ running games, giving up an average of 75 yards per start – 78 was the most – and a modest 3.4 yards per carry.
Finally, its standard of 178 net passing yards per game – Washington’s 212 being the most – ranks among the league’s best. Its average of three sacks per game tops the 2020 pace and six forced turnovers in three games make the Bills plus-3 in the takeaway/giveaway statistics.
Of that latter stat, Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said, “We felt that was the difference in that first game (23-16 loss to the Steelers), not being able to force takeaways. We always put a heavy emphasis on taking the football away.
“You don’t always know when it’s going to happen but it happened for us the last couple weeks and sometimes they come in bunches. To get three yesterday that resulted in 17 points is a big deal against a good football team. It’s going to continue to be an emphasis and we hope to get more and more and more as the season goes on.”
Sunday’s effort, despite surrendering three TDs – one of which was a 24-yard gift drive after botched special teams coverage of a short kickoff – impressed coach Sean McDermott.
“The defense (and its) coaches do a great job,” he said. “I thought the defensive game plan was really good ... Leslie, his staff and the players executed.
“That’s something we try to emphasize. Usually, if you emphasize it, you eventually get it.”
And, to Frazier, Buffalo’s strong recent defensive effort can be tied directly to one unit.
“Our secondary definitely makes a difference for us,” he maintained. “We’ve got two tone-setters in (safeties) Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, and Tre’ Devious (White, cornerback) and (nickel corner) Taron (Johnson) are big-time playmakers, (plus) Levi (Wallace, the other starting corner) has held his own.
“Our secondary does a terrific job and we feel we have one of the better secondaries in the National Football League. They play with a ton of energy, they make big plays for us and we have two of our best leaders in our secondary (Poyer and Hyde). They do it in a different way just in their attitude and approach through practice. We have a physical secondary, as well, not just guys who can cover and match receivers, there’s a certain physicality to our secondary (too).”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)