(EDITOR’S NOTE: This the second of a two-part series from Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s end-of-season press conference. Today, reflections on Buffalo’s late-season turnaround and revisiting the loss to Kansas City and the budding rivalry with the Chiefs.)
After an encouraging 4-1 start to the 2021 season, the Buffalo Bills came unglued.
In a stretch of eight games, they went 3-5, losing to playoff-bound Tennessee, New England and Tampa Bay, getting pulverized at home, no less, by Indianapolis and exclamation-pointed in an embarrassing defeat at Jacksonville, the NFL’s worst team, by record.
“This team was really hurt after that loss to New England (14-10 at Highmark Stadium), they know how much that means to this city, this fan base and to us … we take our division games very seriously,” Beane said during a 70-minute meeting with the media last Wednesday. “Then we had to turn around quickly and go to Tampa, Super Bowl champion, and in the first half we were spinning out of control (down 24-3 at intermission).
“But I thought the players and coaches did a great job of, ‘Hey, forget the scoreboard, let’s just go out there, lay it on the line and see what happens,’ And if not for a call here or there, that could have really helped us, I think we’d have won that game (Buffalo tied it at 27 in regulation, then lost 33-27 in overtime).”
Beane maintained, “The light came on there, ‘Look what we did in the second half … let’s get back to that … let’s be ourselves … let’s be loose.’ Maybe we were a little bit tight, I don’t know.
“I thought we were playing really good football down the stretch. You saw it the other night (42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in the divisional playoffs), it was a heckuva game between two good teams.”
He added, “Kansas City is one heckuva team, compared to (last season) when we played them twice, once here, we hung in with them but it probably wasn’t as close as the score (26-17 loss at Orchard Park) … then we went to that AFC Championship (out there) and they never really ran us out of the (stadium) but we never really made it a game (38-24 defeat).
“This year we went on the road and played really well there in Week 5 and beat them (38-20). I think that gave (us) some confidence. Then we had to go back on the road again (in the divisional playoffs), and that game could have gone either way. I truly believe if we played (Kansas City) 10 times it would be five-to-five. They might think different but that’s how I see it … If we’d have just finished that game (in the last 13 seconds) the way we know how, (we would have been) preparing for (the AFC Championship in Orchard Park).”
STILL, Beane maintained, “I don’t think (the 2021 season) was a step back, we took some steps in the right direction, even though we didn’t make it as far as a year ago.”
And he added, “Let’s say we beat them (in this season’s divisional round), I’d still be looking back going, ‘The Chiefs are going to be back. Pat Mahomes ain’t going anywhere. Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman (aren’t). They’ve got a lot of speed.
“I think everyone in the AFC is definitely looking at them. They’re the gold standard. I said it a year ago and they still are.”
Of course, he said that four days before Cincinnati rallied from an 18-point, first-half deficit to stun the Chiefs in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium to earn the conference’s berth in Super Bowl LVI against the Rams in Los Angeles.
But even before that happened, Beane lamented of the divisional-round loss to KC, “We wish we were still preparing for the next game. (The season) is over like that and then it’s a new team (with free agency and the draft).”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)