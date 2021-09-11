The enthusiasm hasn’t been at this level since the Bills went to four straight Super Bowls back in the early 1990s.
That’s what happens when Buffalo goes 13-3 the previous season, wins the AFC East for the first time in a quarter century and makes the conference championship game after a 27-year absence.
Sure enough, Las Vegas oddsmakers have made the Bills the No. 3 favorite to make this season’s Super Bowl, behind only last year’s participants, Tampa Bay and Kansas City.
And there’s good reason.
The 2021 Bills are a tribute to continuity.
Forty-three members of last season’s 53-man season-ending roster are back … a modest 19 percent turnover. By contrast, most NFL teams switch out about a third of their squads every season.
But there’s more.
On offense, the only lost starter is wide receiver John Brown — when Buffalo opened with three wideouts — who left as a free agent, but was replaced by skilled veteran Emmanuel Sanders.
Guard Cody Ford is back healthy after missing part of last season due to injury.
Nothing has changed on defense except that tackle Star Lotulelei has returned after opting out of 2020 due to Covid-19 concerns.
In short, Buffalo effectively returns 21 of 22 starters and the only other change was on special teams where punter Corey Bojorquez overestimated his value as a free agent and the Bills let him leave and replaced him with former Dolphin Matt Haack.
Of the 10 new faces on Buffalo’s roster, five are veteran free agents: Sanders, Haack, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, running back Matt Breida and defensive end Efe Obada.
All eight of the Bills’ 2021 draft choices are part of the team, but only five are on the active roster: defensive ends Greg Rousseau (first round) and Carlos “Boogie” Basham (second), offensive tackles Spencer Brown (third) and Tommy Doyle (fifth) and safety Damar Hamlin (sixth).
Of the other three, cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (sixth round) and guard Jack Anderson (seventh) are on the practice squad and wide receiver/kick returner Marquez Stevenson (sixth) made the initial 53-man roster, but then went on injured reserve with an ankle injury and isn’t eligible to return until after Week 6.
In all, the Bills lost 13 players who played in Buffalo all or part of last season.
Departing free agents were quarterback Matt Barkley (Titans), Bojorquez (Packers), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (Raiders), tight end Tyler Kroft (Jets), safety Dean Marlowe (Lions), cornerback Josh Norman (49ers), tackle Ty Nsekhe (Cowboys), wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts (Texans), guard Brian Winters (Cardinals) and linebacker Deon Lacey (CFL Saskatchewan).
Brown, after signing with the Raiders, is again a free agent, and also unsigned are two former Bills, defensive end Trent Murphy and running back T.J. Yeldon.
In addition, Buffalo made two trades for draft picks, tight end Lee Smith (Falcons) and defensive end Darryl Johnson (Panthers).
THEN THERE’S coaching.
For the second straight season Sean McDermott’s 20-man staff has no changes and that continuity, along with a stable roster are key reasons why Buffalo is seen as one of the NFL’s top four teams.
Indeed, projections of the Bills’ 2021 record in the first-ever 17-game season range from 14-3 to 8-9 in the event of an injury disaster, particularly to quarterback Josh Allen.
But there’s also reason for a bit of caution in predicting this season’s production based on last year’s performance.
Circumstantially, the Bills had a generationally weak schedule in which eight of its 13 victories came against teams with non-winning records, including a first in the franchise’s 61-year history, going unbeaten (6-0) in the division.
In addition, five of those wins came by a touchdown or less.
And that’s not to diminish what Buffalo accomplished in 2020, a season in which no fans were at New Era Field until the two home playoff games that permitted only 10% capacity. And, on the flip side, there was a win that got away in the galling 32-30 defeat at Arizona as Kyler Murray hit a 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with two seconds remaining.
AND THAT brings us to this season’s slate.
Based on last year’s records, the Bills are tied for the 23rd easiest schedule in the NFL, but it doesn’t appear so.
Eight of their games will be against teams with winning records in 2020, five against playoff squads, including both Super Bowl participants (Buccaneers and Chiefs) … on the road.
But the real issue is timing.
Two of Buffalo’s four primetime games are back-to-back at playoff teams: Sunday night, Oct. 10, at Kansas City and Monday evening, Oct. 18, against the Titans in Nashville.
Later in the season, the Bills host 2020 playoff participant Indianapolis, Sunday afternoon, Nov. 21, then, four days later, Thanksgiving night, visit another postseason team, New Orleans.
And that doesn’t include the nationally-televised visit to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, in the late afternoon contest of Dec. 12.
And, oh by the way, the odds are long against sweeping the AFC East for a second consecutive season.
