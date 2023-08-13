ORCHARD PARK — The NFL can probably stay engraving its Comeback Player of the Year trophy.
Each time the Highmark Stadium public address voice announced a “tackle by Damar Hamlin,” an ordinary football occurrence for any other player, a roar came over the crowd for Buffalo’s NFL preseason opener.
Of course, Damar Hamlin is anything but ordinary, especially to Buffalo Bills fans. After practicing with the Bills all through training camp, Hamlin made his first appearance in an official game on Saturday in a preseason contest with the Colts, just over seven months after his frightening collapse from cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati.
Hamlin didn’t start – most of Buffalo’s projected starters, including safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde played at least a drive on Saturday – but entered the game on special teams early on and substituted in during the Colts’ second offensive drive.
With Indianapolis attempting a 4tg-and-1 rush just inside midfield, a blitzing Hamlin stuffed running back Evan Hull for no gain to force a turnover on downs.
His teammates went wild on the sideline. It was a strong reminder of why Hamlin decided to resume his football career after that traumatic, life-threatening night in Cincinnati.
“Amazing. It just makes me feel like I’m back in that element and back in that mode, just back, a part of my team,” Hamlin said of his teammates’ reaction. “And I honestly couldn’t imagine not being a part of this, and choosing the other choice that I had. I honestly couldn’t imagine it because you get so close, you build so many relationships with these people on the team that ... I love this atmosphere and this, honestly, there’s no other place I’d rather be.”
Hamlin made three solo tackles, leading the team after the first quarter.
“What we just witnessed, to me, is remarkable,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the game. “It really is. It’s a true sign of a young man’s courage, and obviously, everyone that helped him get to this point. I know there’s a football game going on out there today, but I mean, a truly remarkable display of courage and strength and faith.”
Hamlin was in a reflective mood after his first official game back, speaking for more than 16 minutes with reporters in the Bills’ media room, all with a smile on his face. He feels he has a “mission,” including raising awareness of CPR and the need for AEDs “being in the places they need to be … so situations like mine can happen, instead of the reverse.”
“How many people can say that they really get to overcome something, a hurdle, this big in your life, and then still be here to tell the story of it?” Hamlin said. “I look at it like that. So I feel chosen, as far as that aspect, and as far as also, just continuing God’s mission for me.”
Hamlin shared moments with Denny Kellington, the trainer who performed life-saving CPR on the field on Hamlin, and Stefon Diggs, the first teammate to visit him in the hospital after the canceled Bengals game. Former teammate Isaiah McKenize, in town with the Colts, offered a jersey swap after the game, but Hamlin had to withhold his game jersey for another recipient: his mother, Nina.
“My mom was my strength, my everything through my entire life,” Hamlin said. “With my situation in January, that was just another bump in the road. But we’ve been having bumps in the road since I was a kid. My mom was my backbone my entire life. So you know, I had to take that jersey off, sign it and give it to her while I could. But (I’ll) for sure get Isaiah a jersey this season. We’re gonna have our jersey swap.”
The next game may be just as special for Hamlin. On Saturday, his mother attended the game in Orchard Park while his father and younger brother stayed in Pittsburgh, where the young Damir played his first youth football game of the season with father Mario coaching. Next week, the Bills visit the Steelers, which will give Damar a chance to see his whole family before the game.
The decision to go back to an inherently violent sport mere months after his collapse may be incomprehensible to some. But Hamlin said he’s traveled “across the country” visiting doctors who supported his return.
McDermott, a little nervous himself, even checked with his team doctors one more time during a short weather delay Saturday.
“I was just kind of sitting near (our doctors) and I said, ’Hey, you’re gonna watch him, right? You know, extra close today?’” McDermott said. “And they assured me they would, and it’s hard for me to do that. I certainly watch him when I can. But I know he’s in good hands with those with our docs as well.”
And if you’re going to play football, there’s only one speed to do it at.
“Look, when you step in between the lines, you put yourself at risk by hesitating and by reserving yourself,” Hamlin said. “So I made the choice that I wanted to play, it wasn’t nobody else’s choice but mine. So making that choice, I know what comes with it.
“When you see my cleats laced up with my helmet and shoulder pads on, there ain’t gonna be no hesitation. Because you can’t play this game like that, you will put yourself at more risk by hesitating, so I’m out there, I’m just not thinking twice, I’m just playing my game and playing how I was taught to play since I was my little brother’s age.”
(Olean Times Herald sports editor Sam Wilson may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)