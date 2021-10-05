With a 17-game schedule, it’s impossible to divide the season into quarters.
However, when the National Football League opted for a 16-game campaign back in 1978, teams tended to separate them into four parts.
And, keeping that yardstick, four games in, the Bills are off to a start that’s beyond encouraging.
Sunday’s 40-0 domination of the Texans at Highmark Stadium boosted the Bills to 3-1, no worse than the second-best record in the American Football Conference. Plus, they lead the AFC East by two full games.
Cynics might point to the fact that Buffalo’s record has been fashioned against teams that are a collective 5-11 and the last three victims started backup quarterbacks, but it’s hard to ignore the way the Bills have won that trio of games.
After dropping its opener, at home, 23-16, mostly due to a blocked punt to the now injury-devastated Steelers, Buffalo has been on a roll.
On consecutive Sundays, the Bills have dispatched the Dolphins at Miami Gardens (35-0) and Washington (43-21) and Houston (40-0) in Orchard Park.
Over that span Buffalo has outscored its opposition 118-21, averaging 39 points per game and posting two shutouts, only the third time in the franchise’s 62-year history that it has logged a pair of blankings in one season.
Equally significant, in those three games, Buffalo is plus-eight (11-3) in the takeaway/giveaway stats.
THIS WEEK, one rating service has moved the Bills from third to first in NFL total defense ... on merit.
Through four games, they have surrendered a league low 44 points, with Denver (49) the only team within 22 of that figure.
Buffalo, on average, has given up 216 yards a game total offense, 68 yards rushing and, thanks to a dozen sacks, 155 net passing yards.
All of those yardage figures are NFL bests.
In addition, the Bills are permitting opposing teams to convert only 30 percent of their third-down conversion attempts.
To be sure, those numbers have been complied with three of those four games at home and none against a team with a winning record. Still they’re impressive in a campaign where, going into last night, only two NFL unbeatens remained (Arizona 4-0, Las Vegas 3-0).
YET, THERE’S good reason for caution.
The Bills will be facing what loom as their toughest back-to-back games of the season, Sunday night at defending conference champion Kansas City and a week from Monday night at Nashville against last season’s AFC South winner Tennessee.
And though both the Chiefs and Titans are off to stuttering 2-2 starts, they’re elite teams that figure to give Buffalo all it wants … especially on the road, where they each handled Buffalo a season ago.
What complicates things for the Bills is that two key defenders missed the Texans game with injuries and another left it in the first half.
Thus, a huge factor in Buffalo’s next two games will be whether linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring), safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) and nickel corner Taron Johnson (groin) will be available.
Milano, in the midst of his best season as a pro, left the Houston game with a hamstring problem. He wrestled with hamstring and pectoral injuries a year ago causing him to miss four games and not start five others.
Poyer teams with Micah Hyde to form one of the NFL’s top safety tandems while Johnson has emerged as among the league’s best players at his position, which more and more is being listed as a starting spot. Both didn’t play Sunday.
If all three can’t play at Kansas City, that’s a trio of key starters off an elite defense.
WHEN ASKED about his unit’s fast start, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admitted, “Any time you shut out a team in the NFL … that encourages you. If you do it twice in a (three-)week span, that increases your confidence and encourages you as well.
“Watching our guys flying around and the confidence they’re playing with, the way they’re taking the football away, all those things (send a message). One game out of 17 is not going to be the one that defines us but I’m very encouraged about our defense.”
