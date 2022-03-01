“The silence,” as the cliche goes, “is deafening.”
Supposedly, talks about a new Bills stadium are ongoing between team ownership and New York state and Erie County politicos, but news about those negotiations has been understandably sparse.
There are a number of reasons.
Start with the fact that while the location is supposedly locked in — across Orchard Park’s Abbott Road from the current Highmark Stadium where struggling Erie Community College’s South campus is located — there’s still opposition.
That’s the site preferred by Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula and is the least expensive — $1.4 billion with about 80% of the seats at least partially covered — and most expediently constructed option (open for the 2026 season).
But opponents of that decision are championing a location in downtown Buffalo with a dome, an alternative supposedly preferred even in a survey commissioned by the Bills. It would cost about a half-billion dollars more than the Orchard Park site and would be completed two years later.
There are also several other arguments against it. One is that some 300 homes would have to be displaced to build it and another is the inevitable inner-city, game-day traffic nightmare.
Then, too, the limited parking options would virtually preclude tailgating, an activity that is the reason many Bills fans buy season tickets.
And, if you doubt that’s a major consideration, think back to the games late owner Ralph Wilson sold to Toronto. Those five “home” clashes (2008-12) drew under 50,000 on average, a figure that was refuted by thousands and thousands of empty seats. One reason was many Buffalo fans, who normally travel well, refused to make the trip to an otherwise engaging cosmopolitan city, as tailgating wasn’t permitted in the vicinity of the Rogers Centre. And, without so many of those loyal, performance-aiding voices, the Bills went 1-4 in those games.
STILL, proponents of a downtown facility have concluded this is the second thoughtless stadium location in 52 years since a dome in Lackawanna was scrapped in favor of putting open-air Rich Stadium in Orchard Park.
They argue that a domed facility downtown would draw other events to the city, year-round, and help refurbish Buffalo’s tarnished image.
However, numerous studies have shown that sports venues — even those that are enclosed — don’t produce the ancillary regional economic impact that’s expected.
ONE THING is certain, the Bills future in Western New York depends upon a new stadium.
That’s what the National Football League, a $13 billion-a-year business wants … indeed is insisting upon.
The Pegulas haven’t said they would move the team without a new facility, though one of their spokespeople has hinted at such. Buffalo is the NFL’s second smallest market ahead of only Green Bay, and its potential television audience ranks 53rd in the country.
And, as it is, even with a new stadium, the Bills will require a one-time personal seat license (PSL) for every season ticket, starting at $1,000.
That’s cheaper than most NFL franchises which have PSLs but not surprising considering Buffalo, in 2021, had the fourth-lowest average ticket prices, more than only the Chargers, Jaguars and Bengals.
Of course, if the Bills left, the NFL would not return to Western New York.
Oh, there are cities that have lost their franchises but eventually got one back — think Oakland (to L.A. and back), Baltimore, Cleveland and Houston. But Buffalo wouldn’t be a candidate either economically or population-wise, not with San Antonio, St. Louis, Oakland, San Diego, Memphis and Orlando salivating for one.
Interestingly, the Raiders (Oakland Coliseum), Colts (Memorial Stadium), Browns (Municipal Stadium) and Oilers (Astrodome) left Oakland, Baltimore, Cleveland and Houston, respectively, due to stadium issues.
MEANWHILE, for the Bills, there’s the little matter of $1.4 billion for their new stadium.
At first, a representative of Pegula Sports & Entertainment (PS&E), suggested the corporation’s expectation was that the facility would be funded entirely by taxpayer dollars. That idea went over like a motorcycle rally at a cemetery.
Now the thought is, $1 billion would be covered by state and county taxes and the rest by PS&E.
We’ll see.
Right now, Gov. Kathy Hochul, who replaced Andrew Cuomo after he resigned facing multiple scandals, is fixated on being elected in November. The Bills stadium wasn’t even addressed in her 2023 state budget, announced last month, and time is running.
The Pegulas have already indicated they will not renew their lease with the state of New York and Erie County — which expires in July of 2023 — if there is no agreement in place for a new stadium. Thus, it’s incumbent upon Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to expedite talks on the new facility.
But the subject isn’t particularly popular. There’s a perception that all of this region loves the Bills. However, the reality is, many residents hate football, in general, and the team in particular. The last thing they want is for their tax money to subsidize a playpen owned by billionaires for a sport about which they couldn’t care less.
And, it’s not as if PS&E doesn’t have other concerns.
The Sabres are finishing an 11th straight season of missing the playoffs, a National Hockey League record, and this year’s average attendance — under 8,700 per game — is the lowest by any NHL team in 13 seasons. A recent Buffalo News story pegged the franchise’s operating losses for the 2021-22 season at between $22 and $33 million.
Worse, their home arena, KeyBank Center, will be 25 years old in September and in serious need of expensive infrastructure upgrades.
The muddled tale of these two franchises recalls a joking phrase from nearly a decade ago: “Go Bills … and take the Sabres with you.”
