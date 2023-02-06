Dayton at SBU

St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach Mark Schmidt reacts from the sideline during an Atlantic 10 men’s basketball game against Dayton Saturday night at the Reilly Center.

 Jerry Trass/Olean Times Herald

ST. BONAVENTURE — If you can’t figure out this year’s St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, take a number.

After an encouraging 5-2 non-conference start, the Bonnies staggered through a 1-5 December. At 6-7 it appeared coach Mark Schmidt’s crew, as feared, was paying its dues of an entirely turned-over roster.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social