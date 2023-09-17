ORCHARD PARK — Now that’s more like the offense we expected, right, Bills fans?
After a disastrous, four-turnover season-opening loss to the Jets, there may have been nowhere to go but up. But Sunday’s home opener, a 38-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, was a vast improvement for the entire Bills offense, most notably with star quarterback Josh Allen.
While coach Sean McDermott’s defense had some early troubles — allowing a five-play, 75-yard opening touchdown drive — it made the Raiders’ offense look increasingly nonexistent as the game rolled along. Bills linebackers Terrel Bernard and Matt Milano both intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo, and the Raiders’ running game had an even worse day. Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s leading rusher a season ago, finished with minus-2 yards on nine carries.
But it was Buffalo’s offense that spent more than two-thirds of the game on the field, a dominant display of ball control.
Allen completed his first 13 passes for 76 yards. The plan seemed clear: after throwing three interceptions on forced or double-covered passes in New Jersey, he took the quick throws. Allen avoided risky throws for the most part — even as his numbers rose all the way to 274 yards (92 of them to receiver Gabe Davis) and three touchdowns on 31-of-37 passing. His only apparent interception was called back for an illegal hands to the face penalty on the defense midway through the fourth.
Allen’s teammates saw a locked-in quarterback.
“I think he did a good job of just putting last week behind and then moving on to the next game,” rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid said in the locker room after the win. “That's the mentality each week though. This game's already done, so it's on to next week. I didn't know he completed the first 13; that's a pretty cool stat. I think (it’s) just the confidence with him. He's confident and demands that offense and controls it pretty well.”
Buffalo also got at least a little bit from each of its three running backs cycling through the offense Sunday: while veterans Latavius Murray and Damien Harris both scored touchdowns, the bulk of touches went to second-year back James Cook. Cook took 17 carries for 123 yards with a long of 36, and caught four passes for 36 yards.
Across the offense, some newcomers enjoyed promising debuts, and got their first true taste of playing in front of the Highmark Stadium fans in a regular season game. For Kincaid and fellow rookie O’Cyrus Torrence, it was their first home game in the NFL. For Harris, his first at Highmark with the home team after four years in New England.
“I scored my first touchdown and I got some cheers instead of some boos,” Harris said in the locker room after his first Bills home game. “So it was definitely a little different, man, but it was just great to be out here, home opener for the season with this team and go out and execute, perform.”
For Murray, an Onondaga Central School grad from the Syracuse area, it was his first game in Orchard Park at all, despite being an 11-year NFL vet with his sixth team. Murray had family members drive two and half hours to watch him play Sunday.
“It was everything,” Murray said of his Bills home debut. “Being back in New York, playing football in the fall, it meant everything to go out there today. I've never played here in my 11 years, on any team. So it just felt great to experience this atmosphere, to experience even the drive here on game day. Even last night it started when we left the facility and seeing people getting ready. That just means a lot if you're a player here, so shout out to Bills Mafia.”
What makes this home crowd different than the ones he played in front of in his career?
“For one, it'll take you an hour to get into the stadium, right? That's not typical,” he said. “So the fans are excited. So you want to give them what they want. You want to give them a show. You want to make it worth their while. So it feels good to be able to go out there and dominate the game the way we did and give them that show.”
There were enough snaps to go around for Buffalo’s playmakers as the Bills doubled the Raiders in time of possession and nearly in total plays. The disparity became evident in a 15-play, nearly nine-minute drive to open the second half, with the Bills extending a 28-10 lead through Davis’ touchdown catch. Kincaid, who had two of his five catches (43 yards) on the drive, said he didn’t realize what a long drive it was until sitting on the bench.
The Bills ended the day with a nearly even run-pass balance at 35-37 in 72 plays. Harris got seven carries and Murray had six, both catching two passes. Both scored a touchdown and Harris’ biggest play came on a kick return — his first since high school, he estimated — for 41 yards.
Between receivers, tight ends and running backs, the Bills want to force defenses to “pick their poison,” Harris said.
“We've got a lot of talented guys, from the guys up front, quarterback, we've got a lot of great skill players, tight ends, fullbacks, running backs, receivers,” Harris said. “There's a lot to go around, so there's no shortage of talent so we just want to get as many guys involved as possible, do as many things as possible. That way obviously nobody can get a jump on what we're going to do.”
(Times Herald sports editor Sam Wilson may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)