Josh Allen knew the questions would be coming.
After all, come Sunday night, the Bills quarterback’s team will be at Kansas City to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game.
Actually, it’s their third meeting in 19 games as Buffalo lost 26-17 during the 2020 regular season and 38-24 last January with the conference title and a berth in the Super Bowl at stake.
But tomorrow night’s matchup looms as the NFL game of the week for good reason.
The Chiefs, who were handled, 31-9, by the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV last February, are off to a staggering start. At 2-2, KC owns wins against Cleveland and Philadelphia but has endured close losses to the Ravens and Chargers.
Buffalo, meanwhile, has opened 3-1, following a home loss to Pittsburgh with three straight victories: Miami, Washington and Houston.
And while Baltimore and the Chargers are viewed among the AFC’s four elite teams, it’s the Bills and Chiefs who are seen as the leading contenders for the conference title.
“EVERYBODY wants to make this big deal about the AFC Championship (Game) rematch and that’s what it is, but it’s a new year,” Allen pointed out during a meeting with the media. “This team is different this year and their team is different.
“But, they’re the gold standard of what you’d want to be as an AFC team … being in the AFC Championship (Game) the last three years competing for Super Bowls is what they’ve been doing and that’s what every team wants to be. And until somebody knocks them off in the playoffs, that won’t change.”
However, he emphasized, “This is (only) Week 5 and it’s the biggest game on our schedule because it’s the next one ... that’s how we’re approaching it.”
STILL, the spotlight shines brightest on Allen and his Chiefs counterpart, Patrick Mahomes.
Last season, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers was the runaway winner of the NFL’s MVP honor with Allen and Mahomes a distant second and third.
But when the two went head-to-head, it was the Chiefs QB who dominated and not merely because his team won both games.
Allen, who almost inarguably had the greatest season of any Buffalo quarterback in franchise history, endured two of his worst games, of the 19 the Bills played, against Kansas City.
Versus the Chiefs in those games, he was a pedestrian 42-of-75 passing (56%) for a modest 309 yards with four touchdown throws, two interceptions and a passer rating of 80.
By contrast, Mahomes was 50-of-64 (78%) for 550 yards with five TDs, no interceptions and a 128 passer rating.
Clearly, Allen has been haunted by those numbers since last January.
“OBVIOUSLY, I wish I had played better in those games and helped our team win,” he said. “That’s all I’m trying to do, put us in position to try to win a football game.
“I’ve got the utmost respect for Pat, his game and as a person too. He’s an amazing human being. You see him on the field and he makes some unbelievable plays. He’s one of the best, if not the best quarterback in the league right now. I’ve got a lot of praise for him and any time you play against that team they’re never out of it.”
AND BESIDES the spectre of Mahomes’ otherworldly performances, there’s the reality of playing at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the loudest and most intimidating venues in the NFL.
“It may be the most hostile environment I’ve ever played in,” Allen said. "Kansas City is known for being extremely loud … whatever you expect, it’s not how it’s gonna be. My voice is going to be pretty hoarse after the game just inside the huddle getting the play-calls and communication on-point because once you get outside and spread out you’ve either got to check (audible) quick or (snap it) because that play clock is running down on you and that makes it really tough.
“It’s a big advantage to have a crowd like that and we’ve got to be ready for it and try to execute. As far as stadiums in the NFL go Arrowhead is always at the top of the list as the loudest by decibel.”
He added, “It happens the entire game. Every snap you’re on offense it’s going to be extremely loud so we’ve got to understand that and prepare for it as best you can. When it comes to game time Sunday night, we’ll have to make some adjustments I’m sure.
“Even last year, there were only 17,000-some people there (due to Covid) and it was (still) loud. Winning games on the road is never easy (especially there).”
AS FAR as the hype for tomorrow night’s game, Allen is realistic.
“That’s our job,” he admitted, “we’re in the entertainment business and that’s the narrative that sticks with it. As players we understand that, but as I alluded to, it’s Week 5 and whether we win or lose we’re not going to let that (one game) define us.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)