SHORTSVILLE — Steve Smith had said a week earlier that he thought he had a team that could contend in the 8-man ranks.
If Saturday was any indication, his Bolivar-Richburg football squad might just be the team to beat in that league.
Playing a Red Jacket team that had not only gone unbeaten, but hadn’t even trailed, over the last two years, the Wolverines fell into an early 6-0 hole courtesy of an 80-yard punt return. But after answering back with a Caden Allen nine-yard TD run, B-R, on the road, had all the control, ultimately pulling away for a 42-26 victory in its 8-man debut.
B-R more than doubled up the Indians in total yardage (426-208) and held at least a two-possession lead from the middle of the second quarter on. And a big reason for that was the breakout performance of Ethan Coleman.
Coleman, now a starting running back following the graduation of Landon Danaher and the reigning sectional champion in the outdoor 200 meters, combined that opportunity with his speed, rushing 13 times for an impressive 309 yards and five TDs — including two runs of 66 yards and another of 52 — as B-R handed Red Jacket its first loss since the fall of 2019. Amazingly, it could have even been more than that.
“After his second quarter run, he was so exhausted and it was so hot out, he sat out the rest of the quarter,” B-R coach Steve Smith said of Coleman.
In total, the Wolverines piled up 403 rushing yards on 40 attempts while surrendering 88. Trent Sibble led the defense with eight tackles and a sack while Tavyn MacDonell and Allen added eight and six stops, respectively.
For B-R, there was naturally a bit of an adjustment period to the 8-man game, but Smith was pleased with how his team was able to acclimate … and against the team that represented Section 5 in the Far West Regional last fall.
“What we took away from it is, I think we can compete in 8-man,” he said. “I know it’s not quite the same Red Jacket team (as the last two years). Still, in our opinion, we were kind of looking at them as one of the top teams, so to go on the road and get a pretty convincing win is pretty exciting for us.”
Of Coleman’s effort, he added: “(Red Jacket) had pretty good speed, they were a very competitive team. On his long runs, we really did a good job blocking and he did a wonderful job of following those blocks. Once he sees some daylight, he just goes. So if you don’t take the right angle on him, not many kids are gonna catch him.”
NON-LEAGUE Geneseo 44, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 20
GENESEO — Quarterback Ryan Whitney accounted for five of six touchdowns to lead Geneseo to a season-opening win.
Whitney carried 14 times for 159 yards and three scores while completing 8-of-16 passes for 215 yards and another two scores. Julian Huffman added 121 rushing yards and a TD on nine carries and Eghosa Okpefe had four receptions for 130 yards and a score.
Geneseo outgained the Rebels 525-216 and won the turnover battle, 4-2.
Landen Schappacher had 17 carries for a team-best 95 yards while Luke Brooks caught three passes for 51 yards and Dominic Bello had five tackles for C-R. The Rebels hung tough in a scoreless first quarter, but surrendered three second-quarter TDs and two more in the third to end up in a 36-0 hole.
Pioneer 27, Depew 7
DEPEW — In a game that spanned two days, Pioneer saw plenty of positives in a season-opening victory.
Sophomore Gavin Schwab, in his varsity debut, completed 6-of-11 passes for 101 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. Kyle Stover logged 51 receiving yards, including a pair of fourth-quarter TD catches, and 63 rushing yards. Karter Giboo also had a TD reception.
Sam Platt totaled 10 tackles, including three for loss, and a sack and Logan Halladay had 11 tackles and a sack. The Panthers defense limited Depew to just a single scoring drive and 163 total yards despite not coming away with a turnover and being called for 12 penalties for 105 yards. Pioneer had a 7-0 lead and was driving midway through the third quarter when the game was first delayed then pushed to Sunday due to persistent heat lightning. Upon picking back up, the Panthers scored on that drive. Depew made it 14-7 in the third, but Pioneer got the two fourth-quarter scores to seal it.
“It was pretty impressive (considering the circumstances),” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “You’re really fighting an uphill battle. To have some many penalties and get turnovers … I said we were going to have to win penalties and turnovers. I guess that made a liar out of me. The defense played really well, especially on that second day. We really, really shut them down hard on Sunday.”