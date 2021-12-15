FILLMORE — Emma Cole powered Fillmore to its fourth consecutive win to open the girls basketball season, posting a double-double in a 43-22 win over Genesee Valley/Belfast on Wednesday.
Cole had 24 points and 12 rebounds, Emma Cole scored 11 points with six steals and Grace Russell made four assists for the Eagles (4-0), who led 6-2 after the first quarter but scored 30 points over the next two quarters.
“I think we got off to a little bit of a slow start,” Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. “GV/Belfast is a tough team, they played us well early. It took a quarter for us to get rolling and we had a nice pair of middle quarters. Our defense is what got it started for us.”
Alicia Borden scored nine points for GV/Belfast (2-1).
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 51, Lake Shore 48YORKSHIRE — Myah Fox scored 12 points as Pioneer held on late for the victory, improving to 2-2.
Elizabeth Jarzynski led Lake Shore (0-4) with 19 points and Kate Dimartino had 10 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 64, Archbishop Walsh 45OLEAN — Alex Minnekine of Cattaraugus-Little Valley recorded 21 points in a win over Archbishop Walsh.
Minnekine also connected for all three of her team’s 3-pointers. Onalee Osgood tallied 14 points for the Timberwolves (1-3).
Noella Policastro’s stellar 25 points weren’t enough for Walsh. Payton Howard recorded 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Eagles.
AT OLEAN Cattaraugus-Little Valley (64)
Spink 2 0-0 4, Minnekine 7 4-6 21, O’Neil 1 0-0 2, Ly 3 1-4 7, Pilon 1 0-0 2, Golley 1 0-0 2, Osgood 7 0-0 14, Covell 3 0-1 6, Ruel 3 0-0 6. Totals: 28 5-11 64.
Archbishop Walsh (45)
Policastro 8 5-6 25, Howard 4 0-2 11, Kirkwood 3 1-2 7, Bailey 1 0-0 2, Parveen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-10 45. CLV 14 35 49 64 Walsh 14 22 30 45
Three-point goals: CLV 3 (Minnekine 3); Walsh 7 (Policastro 4, Howard 3). Total fouls: CLV 14, Walsh 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Genesee Valley/Belfast (22)
Borden 4 1-2 9, Grusendorf 3 0-0 7, Hamer 1 0-4 2, Proctor 2 0-0 4, Drozdowski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-6 22.
Fillmore (43)
H. Russell 4 3-8 11, G. Russell 1 0-0 2, Hatch 0 0-2 0, Mucher 1 1-2 4, Cole 11 2-5 24, Geertman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 6-17 43. GV/Belfast 2 6 15 22 Fillmore 6 22 36 43
Three-point goals: GV/B 1 (Grusendorf); Fillmore 1 (Mucher). Total fouls: GV/B 13, Fillmore 15. Fouled out:
Drozdowski (GVB).
JV: Fillmore won.