CANASERAGA — Carmen Mancuso had one a couple of seasons back.
Susie Black notched one in Tom Parks’ first year on the Fillmore girls basketball team’s varsity bench 14 years ago.
Triple-doubles, though — at Fillmore and most places, of course — have been a rare commodity over the years. Emma Cole not only had one Tuesday, but in one of the most dominating performances in recent Eagles history.
The senior forward racked up 27 points, 18 rebounds and 10 blocks to power Fillmore past Arkport/Canaseraga, 54-32, in a non-league matchup. That followed up her 18-point, 10-board, three-block outing three nights earlier in a tournament-clinching win over Franklinville. On a night where the FCS boys team was part of a statistically head-turning outcome (a 112-74 loss to Avoca/Prattsburgh), Cole was not to be outdone, accounting for half her team’s scoring as the Eagles moved to 6-0.
“It was one of the most dominating performances that I’ve been a part of as a coach,” Parks said of Cole’s night. “She absolutely controlled both ends of the floor. The last triple-double I can recall was Carmen’s a few years back (in points, steals and assists), and then way back when I had Susie Black.
“But they’ve been few and far between, especially with blocks.”
Jadyn Mucher registered 12 points and eight rebounds while Rachel Hatch had four assists for the Eagles, who outscored A/C 44-25 over the final three quarters. Anna Dean-Prince and Grace Carney both had eight points for A/C (5-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 37, Cassadaga Valley 35
CATTARAUGUS — Onalee Osgood had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds to lift Cattaraugus-LV.
Two weeks after falling to the Cougars by 20 (58-38), the Timberwolves (2-4) were able to edge CV in the rematch. Leonie Ruel had a team-best 13 points while Alex Minnekine had a solid all-around effort of eight points, nine rebounds and seven steals.
“Great team, everyone contributed,” C-LV coach Matt Minnekine said. “We made some adjustments after losing to them at their place by 20.”
Emiley Anderson had 13 points for Cassadaga Valley (3-3).
Andover/Whitesville 45, Addison 32
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall poured in 32 points, making 12 shots and connecting on 6-of-9 at the line, to guide Andover/Whitesville.
A/W used a 12-4 second quarter to build up a nine-point halftime lead (25-16) before pulling away.
Jillian Ames had a team-best 11 points for Addison.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 41, Forestville 29
FORESTVILLE — Allison Rowland recorded 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Ellicottville to its third-straight win, all by double figures.
Harley Ficek just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine boards and Ryah Quinn (6 points) pulled down 11 rebounds for the Eagles (4-3).
Ellicottville used an 8-0 second quarter to take a 14-6 lead. After Forestville pulled to within 24-20, the Eagles closed the game on a 17-9 run to pull away.
Forestville fell to 0-4.