ALLEGANY — The Portville baseball team poked two home runs, collected double-digit hits (11) and received a strong pitching effort.
It was with another area, however, that coach Mike Matz was most pleased.
In their season-opening win over Silver Creek earlier in the week, the Panthers struck out 10 times, an understandable number given it was their first real game of the spring, but a figure upon which Matz wanted to see his squad improve.
And it did just that.
Michael Cole launched a grand slam and Portville trimmed that number from 10 to six while dispatching Bradford 12-2 in five innings in the first round of the Allegany-Limestone Tournament on Friday. The Panthers will meet Allegany-Limestone in this morning’s title game with some budding momentum on their side.
“One of the things we wanted to improve upon in our first was (the 10 strikeouts),” Matz said. “You only get 30-40 at-bats in a season, or even less. Each at-bat, you really have to take care and preserve it as best you can. Expand the zone with two strikes, put it play, make the defense make a play.
“A strikeout doesn’t test anybody else’s ability. We cut it down to six, so hopefully that’s a trend. We want to see better at-bats, but we’re the proverbial happy to be here (right now).”
Cole finished with two hits and four RBI. He and fellow returning Big 30 all-star Luke Petryszak hit the home runs, as the latter racked up three hits, including a double, and three runs scored. Nik Manroe and Ethan Obergfell each added two hits.
Mario Pascucci struck out nine and allowed just one walk in a complete-game three-hitter.
Bradford will meet Chautauqua Lake in the consolation game at a later date.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE TOURNAMENTAllegany-Limestone 16, Chautauqua Lake 2, 4 inningsALLEGANY — Gavin Truman struck out eight en route to a four-inning no-hitter as Allegany-Limestone cruised to a first-round win.
Sean Conroy hit an inside-the-park home run and finished with two hits, two RBI and three runs scored for the Gators (3-4, 1-3), who used a 10-run second inning to take control. Caleb Strade and Vin LaBella (3 runs) each notched a hit and two RBI for A-L. The game was called in the fourth due to lightning and lop-sided nature.
The Gators will take on Portville in the championship game of its second-annual home tournament at 10 a.m.
“It was one of those games (where) we did a lot of good things,” said A-L coach Eric Hemphill, whose team took advantage of 11 walks and four errors. “Gavin threw the ball pretty well; he walked a couple guys and we made one error. We gave up two runs and still threw a no-hitter.
“Hitting, I’m really happy with the way we’ve been going the last three days. Hopefully we can wake up early and put together another good effort.”
ALLEGANY COUNTYBolivar-Richburg 6, Fillmore 3FILLMORE — In a battle of league heavyweights, the teams were nearly even in hits (10-9 in favor of B-R), but Fillmore was hampered by four errors.
Landon Barkley posted three hits while Reiss Gaines and Trey Buchholz each registered two for the Wolverines, whose four-run third inning made the difference. Caden Allen fanned four and had just one walk in a complete-game effort.
Brent Zubikowski collected two hits and Damon Potter had an RBI single for the Eagles (4-1), who suffered their first loss.
“Defense was the big thing for us,” Fillmore coach Bill Nolan acknowledged. “We just made too many mistakes. You make a mistake against a good team like B-R, they tend to come back and haunt you.”
Cuba-Rushford 4, Genesee Valley/Belfast 1BELFAST — Eli Sleggs logged the complete-game victory and Sleggs and Landen Schappacher had the big hits to lead Cuba-Rushford.
Preston Bilotta and Jake Smith scored a couple of insurance runs in the seventh to help the Rebels secure the victory. C-R has won four in a row. Finn Ricketts and Jack Frank led the Rebels defensively.
CCAA II EAST Franklinville 8, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3CATTARAUGUS — Isaac Towne and Jacob Dahlke each totaled two hits and two RBI to key Franklinville to its first win of the year.
Bretton Blecha struck out nine, walked one and allowed no earned runs (3 total) while scattering six hits in six strong innings. Collin Mooney tripled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Panthers, who used a four-run third inning to pull away from a 2-2 tie.
Matt Benzel produced a solid effort for C-LV, racking up 10 strikeouts with two walks while surrendering four earned runs (8 total) in 4 2/3 innings. He and Camden Young each recorded two hits for the Timberwolves.
ECIC IIIPioneer 16, Cheektowaga 5CHEEKTOWAGA — Jake Kopinski belted a two-run home run and finished with four hits to highlight an offensive explosion for Pioneer.
Sam Carder totaled a pair of triples and three RBI for the Panthers (6-1). Ethen Warner earned the pitching victory.
NON-LEAGUEOlean 13, Wellsville 12ST. BONAVENTURE — In a wild rematch, Olean trailed 4-1 before plating five runs in the sixth to take the lead, then surrendered a seven-run seventh, but answered with seven of its own in the bottom half for a walkoff victory.
More unlikely, Olean plated all seven of its final-inning runs with two outs.
Caine DeGolier went 3-for-4 while Cal Vogtli was 2-for-4 for the Huskies (3-4), who avenged an 11-7 loss to Wellsville from last week.
Aidan Cowburn was 3-for-4 with a pair of triples for the Lions.
“We were putting the ball in play, we only struck out twice, it just wasn’t falling,” OHS coach Les DeGolier said of the slow start. “We kept saying, it’s eventually going to come. We had a good sixth inning; we had six hits (including a double) in that inning. Really, it was just a matter of our hits finally starting to drop in.”
Of the seventh, he added: “We made a couple of errors and they were able to put up that big number on us. Finally we got out of it, and we got a couple guys on, but had first and third with two outs pretty quick. We had a bunch of hits, they walked two late and then had a passed ball and Thomas Bate took home for the winning run.”
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
Bradford 002 00 — 2 3 2 Portville 161 22 — 12 11 1 Talan Reese (5 SO, 1 BB), Aiden Willard (4) (1 SO), Andrew Renwick (5) (1 BB) and Anthony Lama Mario Pascucci (9 SO, 1 BB) and Drew Langdon
HR:
Michael Cole (P), Luke Petryszak (P)
AT CATTARAUGUS
R H E
Franklinville 204 020 0 — 8 8 7 Catt-LV 200 100 0 — 3 6 4 Bretton Blecha (9 SO, 1 BB), Matthew Spittler (7) (2 SO) and Beau Bielecki Matt Benzel (10 SO, 2 BB), Nate Wolf (5) (1 SO, 1 BB) and Payton Bradley
AT ALLEGANY
R H E
Chaut. Lake 002 0 — 2 0 4 A-L 3(10)0 3 — 16 8 1 Smith (1 SO, 5 BB), Webb (2) (3 SO, 3 BB), Olson (4) (3 BB) and Nowicki Gavin Truman (8 SO, 4 BB) and Zane Gleason
HR:
Sean Conroy (AL)
AT FILLMORE
R H E