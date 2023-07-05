Despite losing their freshmen year to the pandemic, Michael Cole and Drew Evens still managed to put together remarkable baseball careers.
Building on each season to continue their success, Cole and Evens’ effort culminated with the top two Big 30 baseball honors.
Through his three years at Portville, Cole has racked up an impressive resume, claiming three-straight CCAA All-Star selections, a Salamanca Tournament Most Valuable Player award in 2021 as well as Big 30 All-Star honors in 2022.
Now, at the end of his senior season which saw Portville finish 16-2 and reach a third-straight sectional championship game, Cole was finally able to check one more award off the list, claiming the coveted Big 30 Player of the Year.
“Some people are really talented but don’t work hard or some people work really hard but for whatever reason the talent isn’t there, and then you get those rare combinations where they are really good, and they work really hard, and that’s what I’d say Michael is.” Portville coach Mike Matz said. “For my money, you’re not going to find a better kid to live up to that award.”
ENTERING THE program, Cole’s coaching staff immediately noticed his impressive athletic ability, especially his speed. Initially utilizing that advantage in the outfield, as Cole’s ability at the plate continued to develop, he became a weapon and a distraction to pitchers on base.
“The constant with him has been speed. He’s always been really, really fast. When he was younger, it would be if you walk him, or he hits a single, that’s probably going to be a double or a triple, because he’ll probably steal second and/or third,” Matz said. “Then as a junior, and certainly this year, he’s probably going to hit (an actual) double or triple.”
Throughout his senior season, Cole’s speed amounted to 39 stolen bases. Logging a .435 batting average, he also was responsible for over 60 runs scored, personally touching home plate on 34 occasions while driving in another 30.
“He was the table-setter. He batted lead off for us, as he has for the past three years, and he makes us go, especially this year,” Matz said of Cole, Portville’s third-straight Big 30 POY after Maxx Yehl won it in both 2021 (co-honoree) and last spring. “We kind of went how he went, and fortunately he went well a lot.”
Cole didn’t impact the game just as a quick-footed power hitter. Additionally, he lent his skills to quality work on the mound.
While his main position the previous two years was in center field, Cole took up a new role this season as the No. 2 to ace Luke Petryszak. Through 24 innings pitched, Cole totaled 52 strikeouts with a 1.14 ERA and a no-hitter in a win over Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
“Last year, our depth dictated that we didn’t need him to pitch a ton. It certainly wasn’t that he wasn’t good enough, but he was so dynamic in center field that why would you move him?” Matz said. “(He) certainly pitched a lot of high-leverage innings for us and in big games, we didn’t hesitate to go to him.”
Post-graduation, Cole has filled a roster spot with the NYCBL’s Olean Oilers, playing alongside Cole Sebastian, the 2021 Big 30 Co-Player of the Year from Otto-Eldred. In the fall, he will attend Niagara County Community College, where he will continue his baseball career.
SIMILAR TO Cole, Evens also led his team on both sides of the plate throughout his senior campaign.
While his work in the batters’ box produced an impressive .492 average, 29 hits, 26 runs and 18 RBIs, putting him in the running for Player of the Year, his work on the mound earned him the Big 30 Pitcher of the Year award.
“It’s a great accomplishment for him. Drew has definitely blossomed over these last couple of years. Being able to see, not just the hard work that he put in on the baseball field, but also in football and basketball, I think (his success) all lines up,” Port Allegany coach Josh McNeil said. “Coaching him at age 10, and teaching him how to pitch and seeing it all come into fruition his senior year, I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Leading the Gators to a North Tier League title game, Evens piled up 11 strikeouts to help the Gators claim a league championship over Otto-Eldred before embarking on a playoff push into the District 9 postseason. By year’s end, Evens broke Port’s record for strikeouts in a single season with 110 and finished his high school career with over 200 total Ks.
“The one thing about Evens is that he’s always calm and collected. Nothing really bothers him. If there’s an occasional error, or he throws a bad pitch, it’s done and it’s gone and that’s something you can’t really coach,” McNeil said of what makes Evens effective on the mound. “That really sets him apart from a lot of other people.”
Evens, the first player from Port Allegany to claim either of the Big 30’s top awards since their inception in 2006 and 2021 (pitcher), will next attend PennWest Clarion.