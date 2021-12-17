FRANKLINVILLE — The Fillmore girls basketball team certainly has a handful of capable scorers.
Mostly, though, in the early going, it’s hung its collective hat on defense.
And so it was on Friday.
Emma Cole had a dominant performance of 22 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks and Fillmore turned in another shutdown defensive effort in topping Dunkirk, 52-19, in a first-round matchup in the Franklinville Tournament. In a perfect 5-0 start, the Eagles have surrendered an average of just 24 points while holding a pair of teams under 20. On Friday, they allowed just nine points through the first three quarters en route to a one-sided victory.
Hope Russell posted 10 points and four steals and Grace Russell handed out five assists for Fillmore (5-0), which will meet Franklinville in today’s championship.
“That’s kind of our identity coming into focus a little bit,” said Fillmore coach Tom Parks of his team’s defensive effort. “It’s based around some pretty stout defense. It’s (also) encouraging to see multiple scorers to go along with Emma’s big night.”
Tachiana Garcia had a team-best nine points for Dunkirk.
FRANKLINVILLE TOURNAMENT
Franklinville 42, Cuba-Rushford 40
FRANKLINVILLE — Megan Jackson and Sofia Bentley scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, as Franklinville won a tight first-round matchup.
Taylor Searle registered 22 points while Brynn Lavery added 13 for Cuba-Rushford.
“It was a really physical, back-and-forth game tonight,” said C-R coach Aaron Wight, whose team will meet Dunkirk in today’s consolation game. “I’m really proud of how our girls hung in there and didn’t back down.”
CCAA EAST
Salamanca 51, Forestville 26
SALAMANCA — Lezly McComber poured in 25 points to lead Salamanca to its first win of the year.
McComber had a tremendous all-around effort that included eight rebounds, five assists and six steals. Karina Crouse recorded 10 points, Bella Wolfe had seven rebounds, three assists and three steals and Jillian Rea and Makenzie Oakes chipped in eight and six rebounds, respectively, for the Warriors (1-4).
Madison Valvo (8 points) had seven steals and four assists and Tristian Olsen grabbed 12 rebounds for Forestville (0-3).
Ellicottville 58, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 23
CATTARAUGUS — Emilee Ruiz scored 18 points to pace Ellicottville (3-3, 2-0) to its second straight league victory.
Dalayla Alexander added 14 points and Allison Rowland had 11 points for the Eagles.
Alex Minnekine scored 12 points for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-4).
NON-LEAGUE
Andover/Whitesville 61, Scio/Friendship 30
SCIO — Vanessa Hall pumped in 30 points and Rachel Jackson added 15 to power Andover/Whitesville.
Two others had eight points for A/W, which outscored Scio/Friendship 41-18 over the final three quarters.
Nevaeh Ross scored 19 points for S/F (2-3).