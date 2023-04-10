ALLEGANY — Coaches for the seventh annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase have been finalized. And once again, with the addition of a second game on both the boys’ and girls’ side, there will be staffing for eight teams instead of four.
For the second-consecutive year, the event, which pits the top players from Southwestern New York against those from Northwest Pennsylvania, will feature both a Gold and Silver contest for each gender, making for a total of four games. Those contests are scheduled for Sunday, July 23 at Allegany-Limestone Central School, with the boys’ Silver and Gold games taking place at noon and 5 p.m., respectively, and the girls’ matchups starting 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Much like last year, the Gold squads will be headed up by an array of local varsity soccer coaches. The Silver squads will be led primarily by individuals who recently played in the Corporate Cup and want to remain involved, and will be aided by some of those same varsity coaches.
The head coach of the Pennsylvania boys’ Gold roster is Chris Darling, from Warren. He’ll be assisted by T.J. Weaver (Johnsonburg/Ridgway), Mike Shaffer (St. Marys), Matt Erickson (DuBois), Aaron Clark (Port Allegany) and Steffan Blair (Warren). For the Pennsy Silver squad, Bradford’s Isaiah Pingie will serve as the head coach and be aided by Clark, Erickson, Shaffer and Weaver.
The Pennsylvania girls’ Gold squad will be headed up by Kane’s Brittany Sprankle. She’ll be assisted by Jeremy Bickling (Warren), Michaela Cashmer (Elk County Catholic) and Evan Schmidt (Bradford). Kane’s Jillian Watts will serve as the PA Silver team’s head coach, and will be aided by Sprankle and Cashmer.
The head coach of the New York boys’ gold roster is Jon Luce, from Allegany-Limestone. He’ll be assisted by J.J. McIntosh (Portville), Mike Zilker (Bolivar-Richburg) and Matt Fidurko (Allegany-Limestone). Leading the New York boys’ Silver roster is Max Linderman, from Olean. He’ll be assisted by Luce, Zilker and Fidurko.
For the New York girls’ Gold squad, the head coach will be Scott Stone, of Frewsburg. His assistants are Dale MacArthur (Allegany-Limestone), John Fitzpatrick (Hinsdale), Mark Emery (Bolivar-Richburg), Chad Chitester (Frewsburg) and Ryan Deppas (Frewsburg). Emery will also serve as the head coach of the NY girls’ Silver team, with MacArthur, Stone and Fitzpatrick serving as assistants.
This marks the seventh iteration of the boys’ contests and Year 6 for the girls. And the event has only grown in that time. In its early years, the number of participating players for four teams was around 88, but that figure increased to 160 last year and up to 176 across eight teams this year. Additionally, the pool of high schools from which players try out now numbers 45, a massive increase from its first year, when players from only 10 high schools in each state tried out.
This year, organizers also added an alumni game, which will take place on July 22 at Allegany-Limestone.