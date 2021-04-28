OLEAN – On their way back from the Coaches vs. Cancer golf outing last year at Orchard Park’s Harvest Hill, Bartlett Country Club president Frank Higgins had a suggestion for St. Bonaventure basketball coach Mark Schmidt.
“You know,” he said, “we can really get this thing going and do an even better job. Let’s do it at Bartlett and really make it an event where we can bring back Bonaventure guys.”
Schmidt, affiliated with Coaches vs. Cancer since being recruited to it by former Bonnie boss Jim Satalin 12 years ago, and on its national board for the last two, was all for it.
“From a national standpoint what we try to do is bring an awareness to cancer and try to raise as much money as we can,” Schmidt said. “Everybody knows somebody who has had it.
“We wanted to bring it to the 716 area code. Last year, Niagara, Canisius, Buffalo and us (coaches) were there and we had a really good outing. It’s a special thing and we’re going to try to run it just like they do at the national (event) but a little smaller scope.”
AND SO IT IS, on Monday, Aug. 30, Bartlett will host the Coaches vs. Cancer 716 Golf Classic.
The plan is for 36 foursomes – 144 golfers – to tee off in an 11 a.m. shotgun start.
Schmidt noted, “If we get a full 36 foursomes (at $2,000 per group) that’s $72,000 right there.”
And that doesn’t include the auction, and overall, dinner, contest and hole/tee sponsors which are currently being sought. In total, the event should raise well over $100,000.
ALREADY committed to the tournament are Satalin, former Bona coaches Jim Baron and Larry Weise, Adrian Wojnarowski (‘Woj,’ ESPN NBA insider), New York Post lead sports columnist Mike Vaccaro and Chris LaPlaca (ESPN’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications).
That list of SBU alums isn’t coincidence.
“We’re trying to bring back Bonaventure guys since it’s here ... not to take anything away from Canisius or Niagara,” Schmidt said, “When I asked those (Bona) guys, before I got it out of my mouth it was, ‘Yeah, I’ll be there.’
“It should be a great event and everybody I’ve talked to about coming, they’re all excited about it.”
Three coaches – Canisius’ Reggie Witherspoon, Niagara’s Greg Paulus and Buffalo’s Jim Whitesell – have committed to play and Schmidt has reached out to several of his Atlantic 10 peers.
In addition, he hopes to lure ESPN college basketball analysts Seth Greenberg and Joe Lunardi to Olean for the event.
“It’s great for the community and Bartlett,” Higgins said. “And (bringing back) those all-time Bona guys plus UB, Niagara and Canisius really makes it special.”
Schmidt added, “We’ll have a nice dinner with a guest speaker and the auction where, for instance, Woj will bring some NBA stuff.
“It’s a great course, we have celebrities coming back and it’s a chance to play golf, drink some beer and reminisce. We want to make it first class. Hopefully, this becomes an annual thing and it gets bigger and bigger. I’m excited about it.”
The $2,000 per foursome includes $100 of Coaches vs. Cancer merchandise per golfer, plus lunch on the course and dinner.
“We want to do it right the first year and then maybe expand it,” said Higgins, a Cattaraugus County legislator and a tourney co-chairman with Schmidt’s wife, Anita, and Joe Guenther.
Proceeds go to the Pediatric Cancer Initiatives American Cancer Society Goal Together national program, which then donates to children’s cancer programs at both Roswell in Buffalo and the Wilmot Center at the University of Rochester.
BEING PART of Coaches vs. Cancer is a labor of love for Schmidt, who credits Norm Stewart, the former Missouri coach, who survived the disease and started it over 25 years ago.
“He’s amazed where this has gone … how far it’s come, and he’s very proud of it,” Schmidt said of the 86-year-old Stewart.
“Because of the pandemic, the American Cancer Society’s concern is that we’re losing focus on cancer and how dreadful it is. “They’re trying to make an emphasis on, ‘Hey, this cancer thing hasn’t gone away … we have to stay on top of it.’ The goal is to try to find a cure. You have to give credit to guys like (Jim) Boeheim (Syracuse) and (Jim) Calhoun (UConn, retired) … both those guys have had it.”
He added, “It’s a dreaded disease and it’s touched everybody, so anything I can do to help … to me is like a challenge. I’m a part of something that’s much bigger than I am and it’s something that we can conquer. That’s the motivation, just trying to do something for other people.
“Guys like Boeheim, Calhoun, Lon Kruger (Oklahoma, retired), Roy Williams (North Carolina, retired) and Norm Stewart have really put their heart and soul into this. When you see big-time coaches take time out of their busy schedules in the offseason tells you how passionate they are about it.”
