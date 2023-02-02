FRANKLINVILLE — On Senior Night for the Franklinville boys basketball team, it was visiting Cattaraugus-Little Valley who stole the spotlight as the Timberwolves claimed their first victory of the season.
CLV won the CCAA East II road game, 38-33.
D.J. Szata led CLV (1-15, 1-6) with 11 points while Payton Bradley had 10 points.
For Franklinville (6-10, 3-4), Grant Cornell scored 14 points with seven rebounds while Bretton Blecha posted a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds. Hayden Callahan also grabbed 10 rebounds.
“For Xevid Butman, Hayden Trietley and Drew Goss, I’d just want to thank them for the time that they’ve put in over the seasons for us,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “I’m very proud of them. I wish we could have gotten a win for them tonight.
“We jumped out in the first quarter (leading 11-4) but coming back out in the second half, we scored eight of our 17 points from the free throw line. We’ve just got to take the Saran wrap off of the hoop I guess.”
CCAA EAST I
Randolph 82, Portville 45
PORTVILLE — Drew Hind poured in 26 points with three steals to lead five double-digit scorers for Randolph (14-3, 10-0).
Griffin Nelson (eight rebounds, six assists) and Carson Conley (three steals) scored 15 points each for the Cardinals, Jaiden Huntington had 12 points and Tristan Farnham added 10 points. Owen Nelson had eight assists and eight rebounds.
For Portville (3-11, 1-7) Aidan DeFazio scored 16 points and Ethan Obergfell had 15 points.
“Our guys worked hard and made major improvements from the last matchup,” Portville coach Nathan Kloc noted.
CCAA EAST II
Ellicottville 59, Forestville 31
FORESTVILLE — Leading 23-19 at halftime, Ellicottville pulled away with a 26-4 third quarter.
Giancarlo Nuzzo paced the Eagles (9-7, 7-0) with 14 points and six rebounds while Caedon Wyatt scored 10 points with five steals. Zac Clark grabbed 10 rebounds and Owen Chudy had eight rebounds.
For Forestville, Brayden Smith scored 13 points.
“It was closer in the first half but we started making a few more shots in the second half that we were missing,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “The kids battled and we had balanced scoring tonight.”
CCAA WEST I
Southwestern 61, Olean 52
LAKEWOOD — A hot shooting night from Matthew Pannes led the way for Southwestern as the Trojans improved to 4-3 in league play.
Pannes poured in 31 points on four 3-pointers.
Southwestern (9-7, 4-3) led 31-22 at halftime and held Olean to just four third-quarter points, pulling away for a 43-26 lead. Olean mounted a 26-point fourth quarter but could not erase the deficit.
For Olean (7-10, 1-6), Jack DeRose scored 19 points and Thomas Bates had 13 points.
IAC
Archbishop Walsh 81, Gow School 69
OLEAN — Luca Quinn dropped in 42 points to lead Archbishop Walsh.
Kellan Brady added 27 points for the Eagles in a winning effort.
For Gow School, Tyler Russell scored 30 points and Colin Stockfish had 23 points.