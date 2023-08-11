OLEAN — The show goes on. Despite a drop in numbers, this year marks the 48th rendition of the annual City Cup Softball Tournament.
This year, eight men’s teams and 11 women’s teams will vie for the coveted City Cup to determine who the best softball teams in the city are. This is the first instance where the women’s team will outnumber the men’s teams in the history of the competition. While the prospect of the tournament remains a notable event in the city, according to men’s tournament director, Bill Bizarro, it is altogether a down year in terms of numbers for softball in Olean.
“It’s always something exciting,” he said. “I mean, it’s like a culmination of the year and it determines who the best team in the city is. Unfortunately, over the last couple years, the size of the tournament has decreased quite a bit just for, you know, lack of participation.”
In terms of community support, it has never truly wavered. While the tournament did need to be relocated to Bradner Stadium some years back, women’s tournament director, Mandy Bushnell said, the crowds that have gathered to celebrate the final event of the season have been great, but there is still room for improvement.
“Our crowds, since it’s changed over to Bradner (have been) pretty good,” Bushnell said. “But we are trying to beef it up to what the crowds were when we were at Marcus (Park).”
Bizzaro echoed this and also mentioned that it is clear the event is still cared for due to the presence of companies that choose to sponsor the event as well as the messages he receives from players, sometimes months in advance of the tournament.
“We put out a brochure with all the sponsors in it. Honestly, we have anywhere from 14 to 18 sponsors … I mean, it’s known, this is the 48th year,” he said. “ I get players that text me in January, saying ‘What are the dates for the City Cup?’ because they want to take Friday and Monday off. So, yeah, so it’s pretty, it’s popular still.”
As this is the 48th installment of the tournament the eyes of people such as Bizzaro and Bushnell have turned towards the very near future as plans begin to develop to mark more milestones in the event’s history. Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the women’s City Cup Softball Tournament being in existence. For this, Bushnell is making plans to celebrate this, which means the committee “will be working on that a lot earlier than we normally do for City Cups to do something [to raise] awareness for those two milestones.”
One such idea that has been floated around is an All-Star game for the women in the league as well as bringing back alumni of previous championship teams.
In terms of new ideas being floated encompassing the entire City Cup Tournament, Bizzaro disclosed there have been talks about expanding the reach of the tournament as numbers of players and teams continue to trend downwards. However, nothing official has been decided.
“Right now it’s a tournament that you pretty much have to play in Olean, or live in the area to participate in it,” Bizzaro said. “Well, now with not a lot of teams … we may open it up. It hasn’t been publicly talked about, but internally with our committee we’ve been talking about possibly making it larger.”
For now, it is still all about tradition and being one of the people who get to do so is special for Bushnell.
“For myself, it does feel good to be a part of history and as one of the commissioners that have run this league,” she said. “You take a lot of pride in it as an end of year celebration.”
Weather permitting, the men’s tournament is slated to begin at 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Forness Field No. 9 and conclude on the same night. The women’s tournament will start at the same at Bradner Stadium but will wrap up on Aug. 12. An opening ceremony at 8:30 p.m. Friday officially begins festivities with the presentation of the Mike Abdo Awards, the national anthem performance and Mayor Bill Aiello’s first pitch, followed by a home run derby.
Listed below are the first-round matchups:
Men’s’ Division
Friday’s Games
Pizza King vs. House’s Parkwood, 5:45 p.m., Forness 8
Angees vs. Grand Slam, 7 p.m., Forness 8
House Detailing vs. The Village Green, 5:45 p.m,. Forness 9
Allegany Mountain, LLC vs. Focus PT, 7 p.m., Bradner Stadium
Women’s Division
Friday’s Game
House’s Parkwood vs. Hungry Burro, 5:45 p.m., Bradner Stadium
Saturday’s Games
Bamboo Strategy vs. Randy’s Up the River, 9 a.m. Bradner Stadium
Colt 45 vs. Pink Ladies, 9 a.m., Forness 8
Shamrocks vs. Harwood BBQ, 9 a.m. Forness 9
Smethport VFW vs. Parkwood/Hungry Burro winner, 10:15 a.m., Forness 9
Union Whiskey vs. Colt 45/Pink Ladies winner, 11:30 a.m., Forness 8
Angees vs. Shamrocks/Hardwood BBQ winner, 11:30 a.m., Bradner Stadium