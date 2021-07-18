OLEAN — The 46th annual City Cup Softball Tournament will be held Aug. 13-15 at Bradner Stadium and Forness Park.
To be an eligible player on a pick-up team, you must live, work or play ball in Olean or the surrounding area. League players must play with their league team unless they’ve been released by that team.
Entry deadline is Friday, Aug. 6 at 4:00 p.m. No late entries will be accepted. The bracket draw will take place on Sunday, Aug. 8. Cost is $200.00 per team. All rosters and entry fees must be turned into the Youth and Recreation Office, Room 109 at the Olean Municipal Building.
For more information and rules, contact men’s tournament director Bill Bizzaro at 716-378-9420 or women’s tournament director Mandy Bushnell at 716-957-6776.