OLEAN — The Annual City Cup Softball tournament had its draw to determine the game matchups for its 48th annual event, with eight men’s teams and 11 women’s teams beginning play Friday.
For the first time ever, the men’s tournament will conclude on Saturday night with the championship game slated for 7 p.m. at Bradner Stadium. The Women’s tournament will conclude on Sunday with the championship game at 12:45 p.m., also at Bradner Stadium. The event will kick off on Friday night with games at Forness Park and Bradner Stadium. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday, the opening ceremonies will begin with presentations of the Mike Abdo awards, the national anthem and Mayor Bill Aiello throwing out the first pitch. Friday’s events will conclude with a home run derby.
First-round matchups include men’s defending champion, House Detailing, taking on Village Green at 5:45 p.m. at Forness Field No. 9. In the women’s division, Randy’s Up the River looks to begin defending its title in a first-round matchup vs. Bamboo Strategy on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Bradner Stadium.
First Round Matchups:
Men’s’ Division
Friday’s Games
Pizza King vs. House’s Parkwood, 5:45 p.m., Forness 8
Angees vs. Grand Slam, 7 p.m., Forness 8
House Detailing vs. The Village Green, 5:45 p.m,. Forness 9
Allegany Mountain, LLC vs. Focus PT, 7 p.m., Bradner Stadium
Women’s Division
Friday’s Game
House’s Parkwood vs. Hungry Burro, 5:45 p.m., Bradner Stadium
Saturday’s Games
Bamboo Strategy vs. Randy’s Up the River, 9 a.m. Bradner Stadium
Colt 45 vs. Pink Ladies, 9 a.m., Forness 8
Shamrocks vs. Harwood BBQ, 9 a.m. Forness 9
Smethport VFW vs. Parkwood/Hungry Burro winner, 10:15 a.m., Forness 9
Union Whiskey vs. Colt 45/Pink Ladies winner, 11:30 a.m., Forness 8
Angees vs. Shamrocks/Hardwood BBQ winner, 11:30 a.m., Bradner Stadium