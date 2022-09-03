Last year, at this very time, my Times Herald prediction was that the Bills would go 12-5 during the regular season.
Buffalo was coming off a 15-4 campaign in 2020 where they went 13-3 and won the AFC East, then claimed two playoff victories before falling in the conference championship game at Kansas City.
Optimism about ‘21 couldn’t have been higher among the Bills’ faithful who felt a loss in the AFC title matchup would surely lead to a Super Bowl berth the following year.
Hence, my 12-5 speculation was not well-received.
A number of readers informed me, “You’re a fool … they’ll be at least 14-3, 13-4 at worst.”
Well, they were right, Buffalo didn’t finish 12-5 … the Bills went 11-6 and had to win the last four games of the regular season to do it.
Still, Las Vegas has coach Sean McDermott’s team the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, a perplexing prediction given that the Chiefs, Bengals, Ravens, Titans, Chargers, Buccaneers, Packers and defending champion Rams are still in the league.
In short, those odds don’t convince me. Thus, this season, once again, I’m going with 12-5.
And it’s not for spite as my critics would maintain.
All it takes is a look at the schedule.
BUFFALO’S first seven games are brutal with a capital ‘B’.
To review: at the Super Bowl champion Rams, home with Tennessee, at Miami and Baltimore, home with the Steelers, at Kansas City and home with the Packers.
Even a casual fan can conclude that the “easiest” game in that stretch is Pittsburgh’s visit to Orchard Park.
The other six games are versus four of the NFL’s most elite quarterbacks and another is against the league’s second-best running back, the Titans’ Derrick Henry.
Facing LA’s Matthew Stafford, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is a frightening foursome, especially for a team with a compromised secondary.
To be sure, the Bills have one of the league’s best safety tandems in Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, assuming his elbow is healed.
But cornerback is inarguably Buffalo’s Achilles position.
With Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White, coming off knee surgery last November and out for a minimum of four games on the Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list, he’s unable to practice during that span. After that, a three-week window opens when the team can decide to bring him back, but even if it does, he’ll likely need some of that time to get into game shape.
On the other side, starter Levi Wallace was scapegoated to Pittsburgh when he wasn’t re-signed seemingly for his blown coverage on Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce on the final play before the game-tying field goal that ended the most dubious “13 seconds” in Bills history.
Without White, Buffalo’s early-season starting corners will likely be third-year backup Dane Jackson, who has played well in 10 starts over two seasons, including playoffs, and a rookie draft choice, either Kaiir Elam (first round) or Christian Benford (sixth).
That’s a heavy lift against a quartet of the NFL’s best QBs and some of the league’s top pass catchers.
In any case, the Bills will be vulnerable in the secondary – even against former teammate Mitchell Trubisky, now with Pittsburgh – over those first seven games. And while the schedule softens over the final 10 games, there are still two games against New England (home-and-home) plus at Cincinnati and versus Miami in Orchard Park.
Given the quality of the opposition and the situation at cornerback over those first seven games, a 4-3 or 3-4 start should actually be seen as a success for Buffalo under the circumstances.
