My first recollection of Chuck Ward came during the 1972 NFL season.
I was working for Bradford’s WESB radio but religiously read his pieces on the Bills in the Times Herald.
After one game, he described an interception thrown by Buffalo’s scatter-armed quarterback, Dennis Shaw, thusly: “The pass was perfect except it wasn’t thrown hard enough to go through the chest of the defender …”
That mental picture still amuses me nearly a half-century later. Little did I know that smart-ass, ex-Marine would become my boss, a lifelong friend and one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met.
He passed away, at 83, Monday afternoon in the Absolut Care facility in Westfield, failing health and worsening dementia ending his life but not my memories of him.
LATER IN ’72, Chuck accepted the offer to become the TH‘s managing editor, leaving an opening in the sports department. His two colleagues, Mike Abdo and Bob Davies, approached me about being the replacement and I accepted. The idea of covering the Bills home-and-away, the NBA’s Braves and writing columns was irresistible.
Thus, Mike and Bob decided Chuck should give me a tutorial on being in the print media over a December weekend.
First came a college doubleheader at the Aud, though we skipped the Niagara game to have a few beers at a neighborhood bar Chuck maintained had “the best clams in Buffalo.” We went to the second game, Canisius hosting No. 3-ranked Maryland and All-America forward Len Elmore. He insisted I accompany him to the Terps locker room to bask in the arrogance of their coach, Lefty Driesell, after the blowout win.
The next day, we went to War Memorial Stadium — the aptly-named “Rockpile” — for the Bills’ last-ever home game, a fitting 21-21 tie with Detroit at that disgusting monument to accelerated obsolescence. I offered my disappointment that this was an actual NFL facility, but Chuck reminded me of the famed words of Buffalo defensive end Ron McDole: “I never minded playing here … I knew where to find the only shower that worked.”
He added, “You have the privilege of starting your career at a new stadium in Orchard Park. I’ve spent five seasons coming to this dump wondering whether my car would be there when the game was over.”
DURING that weekend, I learned that Chuck, an unlikely graduate of posh Trinity College in Hartford, was a Buffalo native whose father, Hamilton III, was a State Supreme Court justice. Given the success of his dad and siblings, he swore his family nickname was “Blackie” as in “black sheep.”
He was the antithesis of the man who preceded him as TH managing editor. Gil Stinger was a kind, quiet, even-tempered, avuncular man whom I never saw angry.
But each was effective in his own way.
Chuck was an intimidating presence amplified by a quick-trigger temper that kept the newsroom on alert.
His rules were simple, if you were a reporter, you’d better have a story every day … preferably two.
Back then, the TH had a Saturday afternoon edition, and since Chuck was a serial socializer, he often came to work that morning feeling a bit “under the weather.” Pity the poor staffer who showed up without having written a piece … that never happened twice, especially after a dreaded closed-door meeting.
Still, for years, he walked the narrow line between being a tough taskmaster yet a good and intensely loyal friend to his staff. When the males in the newsroom learned his middle initial, M, stood for Medford, it became his alternate name, that or “Mr. Mustard,” though not to his face.
He always had our collective backs, even in the face of errors in the paper, and was fiercely protective of our editorial content.
THE MOST classic example came when the Fitzpatrick family owned the Times Herald.
Chris Henzel, the TH‘s advertising director, was made an offer he couldn’t refuse. Camel cigarettes approached him about sponsoring the two pages containing major league baseball’s schedules. To Chris, it was a no-brainer … easy money from a national advertiser.
The pages appeared, with ads, and Chuck, who knew nothing of the deal, flew into a rage. And though he usually left sports alone, to make a point, he ordered us to rerun the schedules the next day, without ads, growling, “We are not selling our editorial content to an advertiser.”
It was an odd dynamic as Chris, a member of the Fitzpatrick family, certainly outranked Chuck, but there was no doubt who won that disagreement between the two close friends.
THEN, TOO, Chuck was a staunch believer in media ethics and proved it in dramatic fashion.
One Monday he got a call from an Allegany County reader who complained that while we always used names of the public arrested for various crimes, that wasn’t true when it was one of our own.
It turned out, a TH correspondent crashed his car into a Wellsville eatery and was charged with DWI. However, that fact never appeared in his county police reports.
Chuck explained he knew nothing of the incident and apologized.
He immediately called the reporter and fired him on the spot … not because he drove drunk, but rather that he violated journalistic ethics.
When the TH was purchased by the Thomson chain, it hired Chuck as a consultant, leaving a tough legacy for his two successors as managing editor.
Neither Pat Vecchio nor Tom Donahue had the “my way or the highway” gene, it wasn’t their personality, they preferred a much more diplomatic managerial style.
EVENTUALLY, Chuck returned from that consultant stint in Portsmouth, N.H., and became the Times Herald publisher.
He inherited a building full of skeptics who knew the mantra of the purchasing chain “no changes expected” was a blatant falsehood.
Chuck saw his new job as assuaging the concern of the staff.
Gone was the bluster and tension of his ME days, now he was counselor-in-chief.
He was constantly approachable by anyone on the payroll and promised and delivered paper-wide meetings in which he would be totally forthcoming about what was happening in the front office.
One meeting he brought a canceled check to show that he was, in fact, paying for his own TH subscription. Another time he had a copy of the building’s monthly electric bill — over $5,000 — offering a list of suggestions how it could be reduced and maybe save a job.
Clearly, there were those who felt the wrath of his sometimes-abrasive personality and held him in total disdain.
But for those of us who worked for Chuck and were proud to call him a friend, we remain unfailingly loyal, even in his passing, and will always miss him.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)