ENDICOTT — Mike Matz had a difficult pitching decision to make heading into the state semifinal.
Would he put the Panthers’ ace on the mound to extend the season, or try to get by without him, with the championship game tomorrow? But ultimately, the Panthers’ struggles at the plate against Chester’s Jake Laura made that a moot point.
Portville managed just two hits off Laura in a complete-game effort for the Hambletonians’ starter, unable to string together enough offense to climb out of a 6-0 hole after the first two innings. Portville dropped the NYSPHSAA Class C semifinal, 8-1, at Union-Endicott High School on Friday.
Portville initially kept star pitcher Maxx Yehl in reserves, starting at first base, with righty Luke Petryszak getting the start. But Chester scored six runs (but just three earned, due to multiple errors) in the first two innings, chasing the sophomore after 1 1/3 innings. Yehl took the mound with two runners in scoring position and both scored. But the senior settled Portville down from there, tossing three straight scoreless frames until Chester added two runs more in the sixth.
“I'm not concerned about any of that,” Matz said of the pitching decision. “At the end of the day, we look at our games as a race to five, can we get to five runs? Because I feel like with our pitching — obviously not tonight — but if we pitch the way we can, we've got a bunch of guys and we play defense the way we can (and) if we score five runs, we should be good. We didn't do that.
“I was telling Carl (Hollamby, Portville assistant coach), I don't think it would have mattered who we started, we scored one run. Listen, they had a great scouting report, they had us played really well, so good for them, but obviously we needed to score more than one run.”
Portville got its lone run in the fifth, when Drew Langdon’s two-out RBI single scored Luke Petruzzi, who led off the inning with a walk and worked his way to third. Ryan Stillman extended the frame with a walk, putting two runners on, but a hard-hit fly ball by leadoff hitter Michael Cole settled just feet short of the fence to give Chester an inning-ending catch in centerfield.
“They're one of the last four teams in the state so they're obviously going to be good to begin with,” Matz said. “But their pitcher was aggressive early in the count, filled it up, came at us with three different pitches from three different arm angles. That's tough.
“They can hit one through nine, they're just a really, really good team.”
Yehl struck out nine batters over 4 2/3 innings, walking four and allowing one earned run on two hits. He also had the Panthers’ only other hit besides Langdon’s, a leadoff second-inning double, but was stranded on third as Laura forced a groundout and two strikeouts to escape any damage.
“Maxx did what he's done all year and that's giving us a chance,” Matz said. “He led our team in innings this year, obviously led our team in strikeouts, everything. He's irreplaceable. I'm happy to have had him on the team. Look forward to what happens next for him.”
Portville’s Luke Petruzzi threw a scoreless seventh, striking out three with two walks.
Chester had five different players who hit singles, including RBI hits by Jeter Nolasco, Christian Casse and Matthew Drillings
Chester (20-5) had never advanced past the regional round in program history but now will play in this afternoon’s (1 p.m.) state championship game at Mirabito Stadium against Section 2’s Chatham (26-1). Portville ends the season at 21-2, making the state semifinal for just the second time in program history (1998).
Chester coach Mike Doucette said he didn’t know which pitchers his team would face, so they prepared for multiple looks.
“We talked about being aggressive no matter who was in the game,” he said. “We anticipated a lot of different pitchers. We weren't sure what we were going to get — if we were going to get their ace, throwing 90 or whatever, we weren't sure if we were going to get guys throwing 85. So all week we just kept mixing it up, talked about attacking in the zone but also not just giving away strikes at the same time.”
Doucette acknowledged there wasn’t a lot he could do to prepare his team for Yehl.
“He had a lot of movement,” Doucette said. “When somebody's that big, 6-foot-6, the ball's going to get on you in a hurry, even if he's not throwing 92 or 90. The ball just gets there quick. So we were working on reaction this week, but I don't care how much you simulate it, you see it live in a game like that, especially (him), he's outstanding, he had a lot of movement, a lot of guys swinging at balls in the dirt because of just the way the ball was moving. He's tough to play, especially a lefty like that.”
Laura struck out six and walked three. Doucette commended the senior for consistently throwing strikes.
“All year he's been able to just locate, in-out, up-down, he nibbles around the zone all the time,” he said. “He's a strike thrower. We're playing outstanding defense behind him, which absolutely helps him, but even if he does give up a hit or does give up a ball down the line, he's always got the mentality of 'I'm getting the next guy, or the defense is going to get the guy behind him.' We never let them get rallies going, it's just a hit here, a hit there, maybe a run there but we pretty much stopped the bleeding pretty quick for the most part.”
AT ENDICOTT
R H E
Chester 330 002 0 — 8 5 0
Portville 000 010 0 — 1 2 3
Jake Laura (6 SO, 3 BB) and James Musco Luke Petryszak (1 SO, 4 BB), Maxx Yehl (2) (9 SO, 4 BB), Luke Petruzzi (7) (3 SO, 2 BB) and Drew Langdon
2B: Maxx Yehl (P)
Time: 2:29