JAMESTOWN — The Archbishop Walsh boys basketball team had a two-point halftime lead and a three-possession lead in the third quarter.
But the Eagles couldn’t quite hang onto it.
Reagan Cook paced not one or two, but three 20-plus-point scorers as Chautauqua Christian Academy came back for an 85-70 victory in a non-league matchup on Tuesday afternoon.
Brady Smart and Kenton Dahlin posted 26 and 20 points, respectively, for Chautauqua Christian. Luca Quinn and Kellan Brady again had big showings for Walsh, pouring in 34 and 27 points, respectively. Walsh was up 47-40 in the third when CCA exploded with a 25-7 run to bring a 65-54 lead into the fourth.
“We cut the lead to five (66-61) and then CCA closed it out,” Walsh coach Mike Brady said.
Wellsville 64, New Life Christian 34
WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar posted 16 points as Wellsville snapped a four-game slide in convincing fashion.
J.J. Howard and Cody Costello added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lions (11-8), who had six players account for 10 total 3-pointers. After a competitive first quarter (12-7 Wellsville), the Lions ripped off a 23-2 second quarter to take control.
Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey scored 14 points for New Life (14-6).