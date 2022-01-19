The return of the Big 30 all-star football game in 2021 brought with it another $45,000 raised by the Charities Classic committee.
In its nearly 50-year history, the committee has now raised over $2 million for local community members in need. As the Big 30 turns its attention to the new year, however, the construction of team rosters and another advertising campaign awaits.
“We’d like to thank all of the advertisers in our program and all of the fans that attended the (47th annual) game,” said Bob South, Big 30 Charities Classic committee president. “They were very instrumental in bringing the money in and are a big help for us.”
A sizable crowd saw Pennsylvania even the game’s all-time series last August at Parkway Field. Head coach Mark Heindl’s team rolled to a 35-0 victory over New York in the 47th installment of the game, the contest’s first shutout since a 2007 Pennsy triumph, to knot the all-time series tally at 22-22-3.
The committee awarded its 2021 scholarships to Smethport and Salamanca. A scholarship is awarded to one NY and one Pa. school district each year, following strict criteria that judge the merits of each district’s participants.
Players, cheerleaders and homecoming queens from each district are rated by their respective coaches and advisors, based on upstanding qualities such as sportsmanship and coachability. The top-scoring district from each state receives scholarship money for students in the following year’s graduating class.
In addition, the committee provided a donation to the Smethport community pool restoration project.
“Our first criteria is kids that need help,” South said. “Maybe they need a piece of equipment that the family can’t afford to get. Our senior citizens and veterans are always in the front of our minds, as are those who have a child that may need to go to Pittsburgh or Buffalo (for medical reasons). We try to cover their transportation costs and maybe give them some meal money.”
The group’s main goal, South said, is to help people that can’t get money anywhere else.
With the 48th edition of the game less than eight months away, the Big 30 has begun the roster selection process for this year’s contest, as well.
Player nominations have been received from each coaching staff and will be reviewed by the committee this week. Once it fills a roster for each state, invitations are extended to players and are asked to be returned in a timely manner.
The process will look a bit different this year than it did ahead of the ‘21 game, as each state completed its respective football season in the fall. Last year, after Pennsy went about its gridiron slate in the fall as originally scheduled, NY’s season was played across an unprecedented spring campaign.
An announcement regarding the rosters for the 48th all-star game should be expected within the next few weeks. Meanwhile, the committee will embark on its annual advertising campaign, as it aims to raise more money for this year’s game and, in turn, for the people receiving its assistance.
“People can call us any time if they have something they need or need to go somewhere for a doctor visit,” South said. “If they contact us, we’ll look at it and see if it’s something we can do.”
(Jeff Uveino, Bradford Publishing Company assistant sports editor, can be reached at juveino@bradfordera.com)