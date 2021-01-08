SMETHPORT, Pa. — Cameron County six’s seniors, like other winter sport athletes in Pennsylvania, had been itching to get back on the court.
Friday marked the first night for winter sports in the Keystone State and locally, Cameron County put its veteran experience on display, racing past Smethport, 59-26, in a District 9 IU9 “bubble” matchup.
Three players finished in double figures in a season-opening victory for the Red Raiders as Kaelee Bresslin, Hailey Hilfiger and Mallory McKim combined for 43 of the team’s 59 points.
“There was a lot of jitters in the first four minutes,” Cameron County coach Dave Sullivan said. “We missed quite a few bunnies, but after we settled down, I thought we played well for the first game. We have to work on a lot of areas, but (it was a) good start for the first game.”
After trading baskets to start off, Cameron County went on a 13-0 run and would take a 15-4 lead after the first quarter.
The Hubbers bounced back in the second as Elizabeth Hungiville tallied eight points during the eight-minute period. Hungiville led Smethport with 10 points on the night and also brought down five rebounds.
However, Cameron County didn’t let up and went on to outpace and apply constant pressure on the Hubbers, which resulted in numerous turnovers as the Red Raiders took a 32-16 halftime lead.
“We struggled handling the ball tonight. You have 10 turnovers in the first quarter, you get down big, it’s hard to recover from that,” Smethport coach Chad Goodman said. “Mentally, I feel, we just didn’t have it tonight.
“Obviously, tonight I feel like conditioning was a lot of our problem. We haven’t had a whole lot of time to do that, so we’ll work on that. It’s just great to be back on the floor and things hopefully continue to be that way.”
The Red Raiders kept their foot on the gas during the second half as Bresslin finished the game with a team-high 19 points, which included 14 in the first half.
Cameron County ended the game on a 13-2 run.
“She’s our leading scorer from last year, she does a really good job of running the team out there,” Sullivan said of Bresslin. “A very strong point guard, very good shooter and what most people don’t know (is) she’s a very good defender.”
Another big key to Cameron County’s big win was the team’s ability to control the boards. Leading the Lady Raiders in that department was Hilfiger, who recorded 14 rebounds to go along with her 13 points and four steals.
“I think we did a pretty good job on the boards,” Sullivan said. “We lost to Smethport twice last year and I think the girls really went out to prove something to themselves and I think that was the key. We did a really good job on the boards.”
Behind Hungiville for Smethport, Coryn McClain had eight points on the night while Danielle Nelson added four assists.
AT SMETHPORT, Pa.
Cameron County (59)
Bresslin 5 9-11 19, Hilfiger 6 0-0 13, A. Lorenzo 0 0-2 0, McKimm 5 0-0 11, M. Lorenzo 3 0-0 6, Goodrow 4 0-0 10. Totals: 23 9-13 59.
Smethport (26)
Hungiville 5 0-0 10, Goodman 0 0-3 0, Lutz 1 0-2 2, Love 0 1-2 1, Tanner 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-1 3, McClain 4 0-2 8. Totals: 12 1-10 26.
Cameron County 15 17 12 15
Smethport 4 12 6 4
Three-point goals: CC 4 (Hilfiger, McKimm, Goodrow 2), Smethport 1 (Nelson); Total fouls: CC 11, Smethport 13; Fouled out: Tanner (S).
JV: Cameron County, 36-19.