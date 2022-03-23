EMPORIUM, Pa. — His impact shined brightest on his record-breaking scoring night, but Hayden Brown’s North Tier League domination lasted throughout the season.
The Cameron County senior averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game in 2021-22, garnering NTL Player of the Year honors. His 60-point performance against Galeton — a District 9 record — stands out from Brown’s stellar campaign, but as a guard with the length of a forward, Brown was crucial in the Red Raiders’ second-place NTL finish and D9 playoff berth.
“Every single game, and especially in big games, he was our go-to player,” CC coach Marcus Brown said. “That was no secret. He delivered for us, not only scoring-wise, but facilitating and defensively. He always showed up for us.”
Hayden Brown led CC to a 13-2 mark in the North Tier and 17-6 record overall. An inside presence that could shoot the 3-pointer with the area’s best, he finished third in the district in scoring.
“He gave us a lot of different ideas on how we can use him, and he opened it up for everyone else on the floor, as well,” Marcus Brown said. “A lot of teams are so focused on him, and rightfully so, that it opens up opportunities for the other four guys.”
Despite a quarterfinal playoff exit, the Red Raiders enjoyed a successful trip through conference play, their only two losses coming to league champion Otto-Eldred. Camdyn Allison, a junior who averaged 10 points, four rebounds and three assists per game for CC, joined Brown on the All-Star team.
“We had a fairly successful year in the league and won a couple tough games out of the league,” Marcus Brown said. “We lost in the first round of the playoffs, but that’s something that happens. North Clarion played a great game, and there are a lot of things we can build upon going into next year with a much younger team.”
O-E’s 16-0 run through the league garnered two All-Stars.
Gavin Jimerson, a senior forward who averaged 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, was vital in O-E’s front court while also showing the ability to score from distance. Freshman guard Landon Francis, meanwhile, masterfully managed the floor for the Terrors, averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
In his first season as head coach at Austin, John Ogden led a rebuilding Panther group to a 6-10 mark in the North Tier and 7-13 record overall. For his efforts, Ogden was selected NTL Coach of the Year.
“It was definitely unexpected but certainly appreciated,” Ogden said. “Any recognition I may get comes directly from the attitude and effort my boys have put into this season. The small things that don’t show up in the stat sheet, like tipped passes and diving on the floor, started with our leaders and really wore off on our younger guys.”
Tasked with replacing Jackson Glover, a team captain and top scorer who was lost to graduation, Ogden’s team stepped up collectively to carve out its place in the middle of the NTL pack. At its core was Jacob Hooftallen, a junior guard whose nine points and 7.2 rebounds per game garnered All-Star honors.
“(Hooftallen) really put this team on his back and kept pushing them all year long,” Ogden said. “This season went well even though we did not meet some of our goals. All the guys worked hard all season and my goal is to continue to grow and develop this program so we can continue to be competitive in years to come.”
Coudersport, which finished third in the league with an 11-5 conference record, landed two All-Stars of its own.
Christian Furman averaged 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, three assists and four steals per game, while Garrett Kellert averaged 8.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and three steals. The two seniors highlighted a veteran Coudy lineup that finished 11-12 overall and earned a D9 playoff berth.
Smethport’s Alex Ognen enjoyed a huge senior season, earning an All-Star nod for the Hubbers. The senior guard averaged 18.2 points per game while leading his team in steals and assists, as the Hubbers finished 9-7 in the league and 12-11 overall before a district quarterfinal loss to Ridgway.
Rounding out the All-Star selections were Port Allegany junior guard Drew Evens (11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.2 assists per game) and Oswayo Valley junior guard Cayden Black (16 points per game).