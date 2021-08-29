CATTARAUGUS — Coming off a 1-4 spring season in which low numbers forced an early end to the year, some coaches might struggle to find the positives.
But before Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s season concluded in 2021, Tim Miller saw some genuinely encouraging signs. He hopes a strong group of returning starters can carry over what they showed during that shortened campaign and turn the Timberwolves into a more formidable team in the always competitive Section 6 Class D league.
“One of the nice things is the guys who were getting their first experience in the spring are turning around quickly,” Miller said. “A lot of the stuff they learned there is still fairly fresh in their minds, so it's kind of more of a picking up where you left off as opposed to starting back from square one. That's a nice little luxury.”
Miller, set to coach his 27th year at Cattaraugus-Little Valley (including years at pre-merger Cattaraugus High), noted the new high school sports calendar has football teams in a time crunch with a game at the end of the second week of official practice.
“It's good to have (football) at the correct time of year, but like the spring and probably every year going forward from here, the preseason is really crunched down,” he said. “We're playing a game on Day 11 where it used to be Day 16 or something like that. So you've really got to push to get things together in a shorter amount of time, but it's good to have it back in the fall.”
CLV returns its starting quarterback, senior Josh Halterman, and two senior starting receivers along with two first-string running backs and two linemen.
“That is one really nice luxury to have is so many returning skill players,” Miller said, “because that's pretty intensive instruction getting those guys to learn the playbook and the subtleties of this play versus that one, and the nice thing is we have a group back that's got experience, that remembers most of what we're trying to impart to them, so it allows us accelerate that process a bit. That is quite a luxury and that's probably the strength of our team.”
But solidifying the line play will take time when the T-Wolves don’t have a lot to spare.
“We're not terribly big,” Miller acknowledged. “We have some size, but you'd always like a little more. We're all greedy, us coaches, and I would say our speed and skill are pretty decent.
“Our biggest question marks will be up front. We had quite few seniors playing on the line last year, so we had to have a lot of guys step in to fill those holes and it's not just a brute force thing for linemen. They need to know your schemes, their assignment each play and so that's the part that we're really focused on now is trying to get that group to jell up front and to learn to work together. That's the biggest concern for us right now is getting our front line together.”
Miller wishes he had a few more players to work with for varsity football. Last year, numbers bit the T-Wolves in Week 5, causing them to forfeit a game to Portville.
“I would like to have a few more for varsity,” he said. “We had a few kids that we expected to play that did not come out and that hurt us. Last year we had a terrible numbers crunch at the end of the season between injuries, academics and COVID; we weren't even able to finish our last game. That's never happened here before. I would feel more comfortable if we had a few more. Right now we're at 22 for the varsity, our modifieds are at 29, so those numbers are fantastic, but we could use a few more bodies. Kids are fickle these days.”
But it wasn’t all bad last year; the T-Wolves earned their first win, 38-14, over Silver Creek/Forestville, in Week 3, then lost a competitive game with Cardinal O’Hara, 24-14, before the numbers caught up with them.
“I thought we accomplished a lot of things in a short span that are allowing us to hit the ground moving this year,” Miller said. “I'm really pleased with that. Would we have liked to have more success and finished? Absolutely. But in my mind it was almost like spring ball that colleges have where you use some time to get the team together to get through the learning so that when your actual season rolls around you could get going quickly and it's kind of worked out that way for us, as I imagine it has for a lot of teams. So from that standpoint, we're really pleased.”
Miller primarily coaches CLV’s offense and skill position players while Matt Minnekine coaches the defense and lines. Josh Forster and John Janora coach the modified offense and defense, respectively, while all four share in special teams responsibilities.
Miller said you can always count on WNY Class D football to be tough playing the likes of Franklinville/Ellicottville, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Portville and Randolph.
“We have a lot of schools still playing D football and there are certain programs that are nearly always at the top of the heap and they just seem to reload,” he said. “And then there are the rest of us who 'up and down' it, kind of ride the wave when you have the athletes that you need and can work with. It's going to be very competitive just like always. I couldn't name a front-runner for you right now, we didn't face everybody last year.
“There's no days off in our schedule, I know that.”
Is this a year when CLV can start riding that wave upward? Miller hopes so.
“You really need to ... you can't start slow, because it comes so quickly, 11 days in and you're having a game,” he said. “You've got to be ready to play, and I think in that regard, the spring season helps us. It's a pretty long gap between then and now but not like the full nine months. So you hope that some of the momentum that we built there -- we developed into a pretty decent passing team -- and with the experience back in that piece of our game, we hope to pick up right where we left off there."
THE RETURNING starters:
Josh Halterman, senior, 5-9, 160, quarterback/defensive back
Gage Furl, senior, 5-10, 165, wide receiver/defensive back
Dakota Allen, senior, 5-10, 170, wide receiver/defensive back
Christian Hines, senior, 5-11, 175, running back/linebacker
Dominic Martinez, junior, 6-2, 215, line both ways
Hunter McInerney, junior, 5-10, 180, offensive line/linebacker
Clayton Frentz, senor, 5-10, 170, running back/defensive back
ALSO LETTERING were:
Matt Young, senior, 6-0, 180, tight end/defensive end
Malaki Green, junior, 5-9, 250, line both ways
Caleb Frentz, junior, 5-10, 210, line both ways
Zayn Pacyliak, junior, 6-0, 230, line both ways
Donnie Seamon, junior, 5-9, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Paul Tackentien, junior, 5-7, 175, running back/linebacker
Johnny Ulinger, senior, 5-11, 185, line both ways
John Shattuck, senior, 5-10, 190, line both ways
Mitch Horn, senior, 5-10, 190, line both ways
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Halterman, Allen
Running Backs: Hines, Clayon Frentz, Furl, Tackentien
Ends/Receivers: John Visnesky (sr., 6-2, 180), Furl, Allen, Young, Seamon, Zack Bridenbaker (sr., 5-8, 150)
Guards/Tackles: Martinez, Green, Pacyliak, Michael Brewer (soph., 5-11, 180), Ulinger, Christian Snyder (sr., 5-10, 170), Perry Snyder (jr., 5-10, 185), Horn
Centers: Caleb Frentz, Raiden Terhune (sr., 6-1, 200), John Shattuck (sr., 5-10, 190)
Defense
Ends: Martinez, Visnesky, Young, Terhune
Guards/Tackles: Green, Pacyliak, Shattuck, Ulinger, C. Snyder, P. Snyder, Horn
Linebackers: Hines, Tackentien, Allen, Clayton Frentz
Defensive Backs: Furl, Halterman, Seamon, Bridenbaker
Kickers: Hines, Visnesky
THE SCHEDULE:
September
3 — at Allegany-Limestone, 7 p.m.
10 — Clymer/Sherman/Panama, 7 p.m
17 — Cardinal O’Hara, 7 p.m.
24 — at Silver Creek/Forestville, 7 p.m.
October
1 — at Franklinville/Ellicottville, 7 p.m.
7 — Portville, 7 p.m.
15 — at Randolph, 7 p.m.
22 — Wayland-Cohocton/Dansville, 7 p.m.
