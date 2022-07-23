Anticipation is a wonderful thing when the upcoming experience is a pleasant one.
You look forward to the next day, plan, prepare and finally it’s bed time. With a rosy glow deep within your heart you slip beneath the sheets and try to fall asleep.
I don’t know about you but this attempt at a good night’s sleep, without exception, falls into one of two scenarios.
The first is the preferred.
I fall asleep easily and awake just before the alarm goes off no matter what the hour. The second is less desirable. Sleep is elusive. The hours stretch out, countless life scenarios playing and replaying in my head. In the wee hours sleep finally comes and when the alarm sounds, I’m deep, deep down. Staggering groggily from bed, upset at the rude ruination of my slumber and more than a little angry at the injustice of it all, I mechanically dress.
Gradually the upcoming day regains its magic, but it’s a slow start.
FORTUNATELY, this night was a good one. With minimal thrashing I fell asleep and when the alarm sounded at 4 a.m. rising wasn’t a problem at all.
Dressing quickly, I loaded the small cooler with food and drink. Then, made sure sunscreen, broad brimmed hat, pocket knife and wallet were packed. Good buddy Steve Colley was waiting expectantly and soon his gear was in the car. Since we’d be fishing with Chad Frantz on Chautauqua Lake today, our route took us through Allegheny State Park. As we passed Red House Lake a deer head suddenly appeared behind some bushes just yards away. I instinctively slammed on the brakes, the Corolla swerving as the deer bounded in front of us. Avoiding the deer seemed impossible, but miraculously, just as I thought the deer’s hind quarters were about to be crushed, the skidding car slowed just enough to brush the deer’s tail.
“Did I hit her?” I blurted out.
Steve shook his head. “No, you missed her by about an inch.”
If I wasn’t awake before that I surely was now, tingling electric shocks still running up and down my arms, hands and fingers.
THANKFULLY, the rest of the trip was uneventful and we pulled into Long Point Marina at 6.
Minutes later Chad arrived, we launched the boat and motored out across the bay and under the Route 86 bridge.
We’d be trolling small jointed crankbaits today, targeting walleyes. Almost immediately a rod snapped back and sharp eyes gauged the depth of the bend, strength and weight of the fish. Chad thought it was a walleye and Steve agreed. Soon a beautiful yellow side flashed and Chad scooped in a 20-incher. Alright! A walleye so quickly was a good omen.
Another hit and I grabbed the throbbing pole and felt a solid weight. This fish stayed deep and we all were confident it was a legal walleye. The leader appeared and then a dark silhouette. We all laughed, though slightly disappointed. Really? A large, heavily whiskered bullhead had nabbed our crankbait. We tossed the rather ugly creature back, thinking it was a one-time occurrence, but before the morning ended, we’d caught three. Evidently the bullhead bite was on.
The hours passed, the sun now high in the sky, hot and brilliant. A quick glance at my watch, 12 p.m.
The noon hour always reminds me of my late father, Richard Robertson. A muskie fisherman for years, he made it a point to always be on the water from 12 to 1, naming this time period the “Witching Hour.” For some mysterious reason Dad maintained, your odds of catching a muskie were excellent during the lunch hour. My experiences had proven him to be correct.
“HIT!” Steve shouted, and I jumped up and grabbed the deeply bent pole. There was no doubt this was a decent fish, a heavy weight bore down, but, even smaller fish can pull with authority for a short period. This fish however began stripping drag and pulled harder after a few minutes than initially. At first the fish bull dogged down, then swerved wildly from side to side.
Watching intently Chad looked at me and said, “I think that’s a muskie.”
Slowly, I worked the fish closer, the fish staying deep, then suddenly it ran at the boat and unexpectedly shot to the side; typical muskie behavior. I’d reel down, lift her up, reel down and lift again. The fish still stripped drag, sometimes taking more than I gained, but slowly she came closer. Then a long greenish side showed, followed by an evil, crocodile head.
Wow, this was a big one.
With only 10-pound test and no wire leader I expected the lunge to cut me off at any time, but was in fact surprised the fish was still on. Now only feet from the net I felt a thrill of hope. Twice the fish thrashed and rushed away, but the third time Chad netted the monster and I shouted in triumph.
Steve stared and shook his head. “That thing’s as big as you are.”
I was joyous beyond words, what a trophy, what a battle, an experience and triumph to treasure for years.
Yes, the “Witching Hour,” my father’s magic time period, had proven itself again. Suddenly, Dad felt very close to me and was just as thrilled as I was.