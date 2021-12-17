It should have been a game where its urgency was at its highest.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, just six days after a hard-fought loss to UConn, was given a golden opportunity for a bounce-back performance on another national stage.
This was its chance to nab one more big win for its non-conference resume, top the ACC for the second time this season and provide some needed proof that it’s closer to the squad it was in Charleston than the erratic one it’s been since. It also had back its best player, who, though not 100 percent physically, figured to give his teammates an emotional lift with his presence alone in this, another potentially season-swinging contest.
Instead, however, it was the opposite.
BONA WAS as lifeless as it’s been all year, and not just over the first 20 minutes, which had becoming something of an accepted norm, but from the beginning to middle and end — from a 13-0 hole from the jump, to a 22-point deficit at the break, to an astonishing 43-point margin in the final minutes. And when it was over, it had not only been beaten by Virginia Tech, but destroyed, falling 86-49 at the Hall of Fame Shootout on Friday inside Charlotte’s Spectrum Center.
It was the second-worst loss from a deficit standpoint of the Mark Schmidt era, behind only a 105-53 massacre against Mississippi State in December 2009. But it was the worst loss in his 15 years relative to the expectations this team came in with.
The only question afterward was: What happened?
“No, I don’t think it was confidence,” said Schmidt, when asked if VT’s 13-0 lead in the first 4:51 dazed his group for good. “(Our) guys have played in a lot of big games and had success. I just thought they outplayed us, they put us on our heels, and then we started rushing things. Once you get down 15-20 and you have a hard time scoring, you’re trying to rush things, trying to make eight-point plays.
“We kind of panicked a little bit. But give Virginia Tech credit: they shot the ball well, went inside on us and they dominated us.”
THE BONNIES (8-3), of course, had gotten off to slow starts before, and in most cases, they’d been able to weather them. But what happened Friday in a borderline “gotta have it” game was something else entirely.
Schmidt’s group was stagnant on offense and late on defense, leaving far too many shooters to wide open looks. It missed layups, stepped out of bounds and let yet another opponent get hot from 3-point range.
It was listless and lethargic, two qualities you wouldn’t expect to see from a team as mature and seemingly committed as this one. And on this day, many of its tendencies over the last few weeks came together as one, leading to its most cataclysmic showing in recent memory.
“No one’s happy,” said senior guard Kyle Lofton, who made his return following a three-game absence with an ankle injury. “We know we’ve got a lot of work to do. I think it starts in practice. We’ve been having bad practices, no energy, so I think it starts there. Having five guys together again, we kind of lost that mentality, especially on defense. We gave up (way too much compared to where it was defensively last year).”
Where do these Bonnies, who have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since February 2020, go from here?
“After a loss like this, I feel like there’s nothing else to do but respond,” Lofton went on. “We soak in this one … it’s definitely a bad taste in my mouth, but there’s nothing we can do about it. We just get back to it on Sunday and have a good practice.”
BONA HAD no answer for the Hokies (8-4), inside or out, and quite often, a pass to one area led to success at the other. Hunter Cattoor went for 21 points, Storm Murphy added 18 and the duo combined to go 9-of-12 from 3-point range. Virginia Tech shot 54 percent for the game, including a 13-of-28 mark from deep.
At the other end, Bona was confined to the halfcourt by a team that excels in that area defensively. It couldn’t get by the Hokies, command a double team for an open kick out or get anything in transition.
And that led to the following lines from its celebrated starting five:
Lofton was limited to three points on 1-for-4 shooting; Jalen Adaway finished 1-for-11 from the field; Jaren Holmes went scoreless; Dominick Welch had a team-best 11 points on 11 shots and Osun Osunniyi, again, demonstrated not enough progress on the offensive end. Afterward, even Lofton acknowledged that he probably shouldn’t have tried to return so soon.
“I shouldn’t have played,” he admitted. “It was up to me, I wanted to play 100 percent, but I definitely wasn’t myself. I was three steps slower today, offense and defense. I really wasn’t myself. Hopefully the next couple days, I’m gonna do rehab and hopefully I’ll just feel better.”
Together, it added up to what might well have been rock bottom for the A-10 favorites and their stunned fan base: an 83-40 deficit with 3:59 remaining. And if the Northern Iowa loss was a wake-up call, this figures to the Bonnies’ first true gut-check moment of the year, the point from which they’ve rallied before, and will certainly need to again.
“I think we have a bunch of guys that are upset at how they played, disappointed,” said Schmidt, before summing up the Bonnies’ two-hour nightmare in Charlotte thusly, “They played really well and we played really bad. We have things we need to fix and I think they’re fixable. We are a good team; we had a bad game. But we have to understand why we had a bad game and correct those things.”