BEMUS POINT — Daniel Casey and Angelina Napoleon captured first-place finishes while guiding the A-L boys and girls to third and second, respectively, of four teams at Elkdale Country Club on Tuesday evening.
Casey led a trio of Gators in the top seven, finishing first with a 5K time of 17:19, while Jacob Brink took second (17:26) and Damion Bish seventh (18:43). The A-L boys tied with Frewsburg for second at 44 points but dropped to third on the tiebreaking sixth runner (14th and 20th place, respectively).
Lukas Baer placed third overall (17:26) to guide Maple Grove to the team title with 37 points. Dunkirk was incomplete.
On the girls’ side, including Napoleon, the Gators made up half the top eight finishers. Napoleon took first in 19:55, Ashlyn Collins placed fourth (21:44), Lilianna Peters captured fifth (21:47) and Erin Sheehy dropped in at eighth (23:11). Maple Grove (27 points) edged A-L (30 points) for the team title led by a second place finish in Abby Brunenavs (20:10).
Dunkirk and Frewsburg were both incomplete.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS: Falconer 21, Gowanda 47, Olean 56
GIRLS: Falconer 26, Gowanda 47, Olean 58
FALCONER — Hannah Madonia and Joe Krenzer posted first place finishes at the Breezewood Golf Links to help Falconer sweep the team titles.
Madonia completed the 3.1-mile course in 22:00. For Olean, Sofia Rucinski (26:58) led the way finishing ninth and Safia Javed (27:00) was right behind in 10th.
For the boys, Krenzer strided to victory in 18:01. Lucas Peterson-Volz (19:34) finished second to lead Olean and Adrian Bohdanowycz (20:35) took eighth.
GIRLS: Southwestern 21, Randolph 37, Catt-V inc., West Valley inc., Salamanca inc.
BOYS: Southwestern 19, Randolph 44, Catt-LV inc., West Valley inc., Salamanca inc.
SALAMANCA — Emma Lewis and Nate Lewis each claimed first-place finishes to lift Southwestern to a pair of team victories at Salamanca’s first home cross country meet since 1995.
Nate Lewis completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:42 just ahead of Randolph’s Roan Kelly (18:00). Jack Tharnish (21:08) led West Valley with a 12th place finish, Louis Seward (21:38) took 14th for Catt-Little Valley and Matt Schnaufer (23:22) was 22nd for Salamanca.
Emma Lewis dominated the field finishing in 19:43, three minutes and 27 seconds ahead of the next finisher. Sydney Smith (23:10) placed second to guide Randolph, Victoria Parish (33:26) took 13th for West Valley and Amaya Smith (35:28) came in 14th for Catt. Little Valley.
SWIMMING
Olean 99, Frewsburg 87
OLEAN — Alexis Trietley went 4-for-4 and Megan Jackson and Tyyetta Herman each helped in three wins to lift Olean.
Trietley won the 200 free and 500 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams for the Huskies. Jackson took the 100 free and 100 back and anchored the latter relay team while Herman won 50 free and was also part of both relay wins.
Makenna O’Connell (diving) and Anna Slavinski (100 fly) each added a first for Olean.
Fredonia 110, Allegany-Limestone 73
ALLEGANY — Tori Spacciapolli and Abby Roth each claimed a pair of individual victoires and swam on two winning relays to guide Fredonia.
Spacciapolli won the 200 free and 100 breast while Roth took the 50 free and 100 butterfly. Each also swam legs on the winning the 200 medley 200 free relays.
Paige Pecorella (500 free) and Lauryn Ball (100 back) led the Gators with individual victories.
AT ALLEGANY
Fredonia 110, Allegany-Limestone 73
200 medley relay: Fredonia (Roth, T. Spacciapolli, Frerichs, May) 2:09.30
200 free: T. Spacciapolli (F) 2:02.42
200 IM: Delcamp (F) 2:53.60
50 free: Roth (F) 27.72
Diving: Pucci-Schaefer (F) 275.80
100 butterfly: Roth (F) 1:08.45
100 free: Greenough (F) 1:06.51
500 free: P. Pecorella (A) 6:19.50
200 free relay: Fredonia (T. Spacciapolli, May, Frerichs, Roth) 1:55.38
100 backstroke: Ball (A) 1:09.58
100 breastroke: T. Spacciapolli (F) 1:11.28
400 free relay: Allegany-Limestone (B. Pecorella, Ball, Wolfgang, P. Pecorella) 4:29.92
AT OLEAN
Olean 99, Frewsburg 87
200 medley relay: Frewsburg (Swan, B. Rosequist, A. Rosequist, Pillittieri) 2:04.96
200 free: Trietley (O) 1:58.92
200 IM: B. Rosequist (F) 2:39.82
50 free: Herman (O) :27.55
Diving: O’Connell (O) 259.55
100 butterfly: Slavinski (O) 1:12.90
100 free: Jackson (O) :55.12
500 free: Trietley (O) 5:32.07
200 free relay: Olean (Pagett, Herman, Trietley, Thomas) 1:50.44
100 backstroke: Jackson (O) 1:05.99
100 breaststroke: B. Rosequist (F) 1:14.06
400 free relay: Olean (Herman, Thomas, Trietley, Jackson) 4:04.31