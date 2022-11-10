ORCHARD PARK — For an entire quarter — 12 minutes — classic Randolph football took the stage at Highmark Stadium.

Leading 22-8 at halftime and receiving the second half kickoff, defending Section 6 Class D champion Randolph saw the opening drive as a chance to put away a pesky Franklinville/Ellicottville challenger. But the Cardinals couldn’t have expected the extent of their methodical draining of the clock — and of F/E’s upset hopes — they pulled off.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social