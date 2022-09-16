FRANKLINVILLE — Another week, another checkmark in the Randolph football team’s quest to repeat atop the Section 6 Class D standings.

After defeating Clymer/Sherman/Panama 35-18 a week ago, the Cardinals faced their second straight test against perennial small-school contenders and passed with only a few missteps along the way. Randolph handed F/E its first loss of the season, 28-12, powered by another big game by the Cardinals’ senior tailback, Xander Hind.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social