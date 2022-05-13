BOLIVAR — Jacopo Canepa defeated Dominic Marra, 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 singles to lift the Bolivar-Richburg tennis team to a 4-1 triumph over Genesee Valley/Belfast in Allegany County action Friday.
The team of Gwen Coats and Andrew Crawford pulled out a three-set victory at No. 1 doubles for the Wolverines (6-5), who also benefited from a pair of forfeit triumphs. Trevor Clark topped Zane Pangburn 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles for GV/Belfast (2-5).
THURSDAY
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 8, Starpoint 7, 3 OT
Marijah Skye scored the game-winning goal to lift Salamanca in the final session to a thrilling triple-overtime victory.
Laila Zolner registered two goals while Karina Crouse, Karolina Crouse, Aubrey Hogan and Mariah Downey all added a goal apiece for the Warriors. Acey Stevens made 10 big saves for Salamanca (10-2), including four in OT.
AT BOLIVAR
Bolivar-Richburg 4, GV/Belfast 1
Singles: Canepa (BR) 6-3, 7-5 Marra; Clark (GV/B) 6-1, 6-1 Pangburn; D. Crawford (BR) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit
Doubles: Coats/A. Crawford (BR) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 Frawley/Kenyon; Putnam-Bacon/Wilson-Smith (BR) 6-0, 6-0 forfeit