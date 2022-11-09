ORCHARD PARK — Expectations, naturally, were through the roof.
Bringing back all but four seniors from a group that earned sectional glory at Highmark Stadium a year ago, the Randolph football team knew that anything short of a return trip would be a disappointment.
But the Cardinals made sure not to take these moments for granted, either.
Last fall marked Randolph’s first Section 6 championship appearance since 2014. Now, the Cardinals are back in the same position — following another undefeated regular season — and face the same opponent they did a year ago: the Franklinville/Ellicottville Titans.
“This is the best,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said Tuesday during Section 6 media day at the Buffalo Bills’ stadium. “Jay (Sirianni, sectional football chairman) said it in the beginning, we’re the only section in the whole state that gets to do this. And it never gets old. I mean, we’ve got a lot of kids returning from last year, but they all remember what it was like coming here. What’s better than this? It’s tremendous.”
At 10-0, Randolph has looked every bit the Class D favorite it was assumed to be with most of its core intact, including a trio of Big 30 All-Stars: running back/safety Xander Hind, tight end/linebacker Jaiden Huntington and two-way lineman Ryan Carpenter. After that taste of success, the Cardinals remained focused on getting back here, and beyond.
“We had to work on just perfecting everything,” Huntington said. “Our line is the same exact line as last year, so we really worked on that, and in the offseason getting in the weight room and putting in the work.”
F/E improved to 8-2 with one of the season’s most impressive performances by any Big 30 teams, trouncing Portville 49-3 in a sectional semifinal in Franklinville. Just six weeks earlier, the Titans scraped by Portville with a 16-8 overtime win.
So how much have the Titans improved since September, when they also suffered a 28-12 loss to Randolph?
“I definitely think we’re a little bit of a different team,” F/E coach Jason Marsh said.
Unlike Randolph, F/E was still adjusting to many players starting in new roles, including at quarterback and along the offensive line this year.
“We were still trying to figure out some things offensively with our personnel, things like that,” Marsh said. “We had some young guys that were still getting their feet wet at the varsity level. We definitely feel that we’re a different team at this point in the season, but we still know that it’s a daunting task playing Randolph. They’re so sound in what they do and they’re big and physical. We definitely have our hands full this week.”
Gian Nuzzo stepped into the quarterback job as a senior for F/E, following productive predecessors such as Logan Frank and Lucas Marsh. He’s filled that role well, primarily as a runner, totaling 849 yards and 13 touchdowns while throwing for 526 yards and six touchdowns to three interceptions. Hunter Smith leads the Titans’ running backs with 562 yards and 10 touchdowns, with Beau Bielecki gaining 306 receiving yards and Noah Shenk 226 yards.
If the Titans want to have a chance to beat Randolph, Nuzzo said they’ll have to “not get down on ourselves.”
“Playing together, I think that’s really the key,” he said.
Nuzzo said that attitude helped spark the big win over Portville last week.
“We’ve really decided that if we want to take this to the next level, we have to play that way,” he said. “Being that we were sick throughout the week, that was just coming together, playing together, knowing what we needed to do.”
Shenk also has been a defensive ballhawk, snagging a Section 6-best eight interceptions, three for touchdowns.
Brown expects an improved F/E team from the one his Cardinals beat by 16 points, the closest margin of any game Randolph has played this year.
“It was so early in the season and we returned a lot of guys so we were probably further ahead than they were at that point than they were,” he said. “They’ve gotten better. Everybody’s gotten better once you get to this point. You kind of look at that first game and throw it out the window because this one, it’ll be different.”
Hind, the 2021 Big 30 Player of the Year, has had another monster season with 1,847 yards (10.3 per carry) and 21 touchdowns, plus two more as a receiver. Randolph typically doesn’t pass often, but quarterback Carson Conley has efficient numbers: 22-for-38 for 497 yards, 10 touchdowns and two picks. Huntington is his top playmaker, catching six touchdowns.
“Whatever is best for the team, I’m all in for,” Huntington said. “If they need me to block, I’m going to block, if they need me to make a play, I’m going to do my best to make a play and make things happen.”
Brown enjoys the luxury of being able to pass if necessary.
“We don’t always have that,” he said. “You get a kid like Jaiden, who’s pretty good with the 50-50 ball and you also have Carson that can throw it. So a lot of times we’re stuck with the run game, we’ll beat our head against the wall. But now we can loosen them up a little bit with that and it is really nice. We did it last week and I’m sure we’ll have to do it again Thursday.”
Reaching the sectional final has been the standard at F/E, making the championship every year but one since the two small-school former rivals combined football programs in 2014. F/E has two sectional titles in that span and wants to add another.
“You’ve got to appreciate the experience, especially for the players,” Marsh said playing at Highmark. “This is a great experience to be able to play in an NFL stadium. To stand on the same sideline that some of their heroes stand on. It’s just a great experience for them. We’re certainly thankful that we have this opportunity, but we also have that goal of trying to go to the next level. That’s the task at hand for us this week. We’ve got to find a way to match Randolph’s physicalness in order to be able to take that step forward.”