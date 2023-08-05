The nine practices are finished. The players have been feted with a banquet and heard a speech from a former NFL offensive lineman. Now, it’s time for some football.
As it has every year for the last half-century — with one exception in 2020 — in late summer, the Big 30 Charities Classic will kick off Saturday night at Bradford High’s Parkway Field.
After taking the series lead for the first time in the game’s history last summer, Pennsylvania now will look to defend its historic bragging rights. New York hopes to end a winless slide that has lasted since 2015. The only years Pennsy hasn’t won since then were a tie in 2019 and the canceled game in 2020.
Including the tie, New York’s six-game winless streak is the longest in the game’s history, though the longest winning for either side remains five: N.Y. won the first five games from 1974-78 and five straight again from 1989-93.
— Through the first week of practice, New York lost six players who had previously committed and Pennsylvania lost one. The Big 30 committee was able to offset some, but not all, of the losses with three late additions to the New York team. New York’s three newest players are Eric Furlong, a running back/defensive end from Allegany-Limestone; Christian Swalcy, a running back/outside linebacker from Franklinville/Ellicottville; and William Hoden, a two-way lineman from Southwestern.
Recent games have proven that late additions can be just as valuable to a Big 30 team as those announced months in advance: in 2021, Port Allegany’s Taro Tanaka was the last announced member of the Pennsylvania squad, but the first touchdown scorer in what turned out to be a 35-0 rout.
— Both rosters for the 2023 game now number 40 graduated seniors each, although two players listed on the New York team are out due to injury: Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Hayden Trietley and Randolph’s Dillon Schrader.
— Of the 30 players — 23 of which were seniors — selected as Big 30 All-Stars by the Times Herald’s football committee in the fall, 14 are set to play Saturday night. Under longstanding tradition, all senior players picked to the official All-Star team in the fall receive an automatic invitation to play in the game the following summer.
Pennsylvania has six 2022 All-Stars active for the game: Port Allegany’s Noah Archer, Drew Evens and Blaine Moses along with Kane’s Ricky Zampogna and Addison Plants and St. Marys’ Charlie Coudriet. Moses was the Big 30 Defensive Player in 2022, but is set to play on the offensive side at running back — showing his versatility — alongside classmates Evens and Archer at quarterback and receiver.
The 2022 All-Stars set to play for New York are Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Giancarlo Nuzzo and Tyler Gibas, Portville’s Kyran Johnson and Caiden Zollinger, Olean’s Cade Anastasia and Chris Bargy, Allegany-Limestone’s Andrew Giardini, Pioneer’s Kyle Stover and Salamanca’s Jaxon Tarr.
(Times Herald sports editor Sam Wilson may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)