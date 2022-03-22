Mark Schmidt stood upright in front of a choppy computer feed from a darkened back hallway inside John Paul Jones Arena.
This is what it had come to for him and his St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
Throughout this inspired yet irritating NIT run, Bona has made three road trips, had two turnarounds of just 48 hours and logged some 6,600 total flight miles. Along the way, it was denied a home game that seemed rightfully theirs, told its presumed seeding meant nothing and accepted a raw deal at literally every turn.
Bona, to be certain, isn’t thrilled with how the logistical side of things has played out. But it’s become galvanized by the position it’s in, having knocked off two Power 5 foes on the road and sitting one win away from Madison Square Garden.
At this point, it relishes the role of being the P5 grim reaper. And that’s the mentality it’ll bring into this latest such task -- tonight’s quarterfinal contest at perennial ACC power Virginia (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN-TV) in Charlottesville.
“We’re just happy to play,” said an enduringly diplomatic Schmidt, whose team departed Norman, Okla., for Virginia at 1 a.m. Monday morning. “Wherever they tell us to go, be it Colorado, Oklahoma, Virginia, if we were playing in the RC, we’re just happy to be playing and our guys are excited to play Virginia.
“We know it’s gonna be a tough game, ACC (opponent), really well-coached. We’re just looking forward to the challenge.”
FOR BONA (22-9) and the Cavaliers, the unavoidably overlapping word is “packline.”
Due in part to that defensive style and the identity it’s created, Bona has become one of the top teams in the Atlantic 10. Virginia, meanwhile, has made it famous, riding it to five ACC regular season titles and eight NCAA Tournament appearances in 12 seasons under Tony Bennett, including its pinnacle achievement of a 2019 national title.
The Cavaliers, for years, have made a living playing at a snail’s pace, deploying smothering defense and winning games in the low-60s. This year is no different -- UVA (21-13) ranks last in the nation in pace, but sits ninth in the country in scoring defense (60.4 points per game). Bona, though, at its best hasn’t been tremendously far off from that figure. It, too, is built more for low-scoring affairs.
So, what kind of dynamic does that create when strength meets strength?
“Coach’s dad really invented it,” Schmidt said, referring to Tony’s father Dick, the former Wisconsin coach who led the Badgers to the 2000 Final Four and once visited the RC in December 1996. “We just attack it the way we attack anything else. You try to beat the defense down the court, try to create numbers. We don’t want to attack a set 5-on-5 defense just like they don’t.”
In a bit of a pregame chalk talk, he added, “It’s about five guys working together and keeping the ball in front of you and forcing contested jump shots, and the team that does the best with that will win the game.”
FOR A team that’s accustomed to playing for the Final Four, it’s undoubtedly been a bit of a down year for Virginia.
The Cavaliers’ 21 wins are their fewest in a full season since 2010-11, and this marks only the second time in that span that they’ve had to settle for the NIT over the Big Dance. But still … it’s Virginia.
The Cavaliers still have plenty of offensive talent, highlighted by senior forward Jayden Gardner (15 points) and backcourt mates Armaan Franklin (11 points) and Kihei Clark (10 points). Their defense is led by sophomore guard Reece Beekman, who led the league in steals and was the runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. UVA beat six NCAA Tournament teams, including a sweep of Sweet 16 entrant Miami. It’s led by one of the most visible coaches in the country, the four-time ACC Coach of the Year Bennett.
And yet for Bona, for whom even being here undoubtedly means more, there’s reason to be confident. Schmidt’s team has already taken out two other big boys in the last week. It’s seen an uptick on offense, shooting over 50 percent and draining 10 3-pointers in each of those two games. It got a huge slump-busting effort from Jaren Holmes, who tallied 23 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in its 70-68 win over the Sooners.
And at this point, it can taste that trip to Madison Square Garden, where a semifinal matchup with either Xavier or Vanderbilt would await.
“I DON’T think there’s extra incentive,” said Schmidt, downplaying that aspect of tonight’s meeting. “Our goal from the beginning was to try to get to Madison Square Garden … now we’re in a position where if we win the next one, the kids are able to go (there) and experience it.
“We have enough incentive just trying to compete and beat a very good Virginia team. But when we got into it, we wanted to win the NIT championship, that’s the goal. Whenever you start something, there’s something at the end, you want to try to finish it. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re two steps towards that and we gotta take another step (tonight).”
Yes, the Cavaliers have been as successful as anyone of late, but they can be had. Bennett’s team is a pedestrian 11-6 at home. It squeaked by in each of its first two NIT games, edging Mississippi State (60-57) at Jones Arena before winning at North Texas in overtime (71-69).
It’s on a mission, regardless of what it’s been made to do over the last eight days.
“They’re excited to play,” Schmidt said. “They know what’s at stake -- you lose, you go home. I don’t think fatigue is gonna have anything to do with it. I think those kids are ready to play and they’re healthy and hopefully we can play well.”