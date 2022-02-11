They had fun.
They looked like themselves again.
They resembled the team that was going to rip through the Atlantic 10 from the beginning this season.
But that was the result of playing against a rebuilding Fordham program, in its first year under a new coach, at home. For the St. Bonaventure Bonnies (13-7, 5-4), the true litmus test for just how “back” they are, or aren’t, more clearly comes tonight when they meet surging Saint Louis (9 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN2-TV) in an Atlantic 10 showcase contest inside Chaifetz Arena.
THIS, almost certainly, will be their most challenging road game to date.
Winners of six-straight, the Billikens (17-6, 8-2) sit second in the A-10 standings, a game back of Davidson. They’re now up to a league-best No. 49 in the NET, the highest-ranked team Bona will see in a true road environment. And even after losing their “Big 3” from last year – all-conference players Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French to graduation and Player of the Year candidate Javonte Perkins to a season-ending ACL injury – you could argue that they’re even better this year.
And Bona, in this first of back-to-back games against the Billikens (in another scheduling quirk, it’ll host SLU on Monday in a reslated game from Jan. 8), understands: feeling good will only get it so far in this one.
“We know who the opponent is,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “It’s a very good opponent. But we gotta take care of ourselves. We gotta prepare the right way and we gotta go out and play our A-game. It’s good coming off a win, getting some confidence, but that win over Fordham won’t help us when the ball goes up (tonight).”
IN THE preseason, it might have seemed that Bona had the clear edge here.
This, after all, is much the same team that it beat by 18 (71-53) in last year’s A-10 Tournament semifinals, minus that “Big 3.” In reality, however, it’s the other way around. Why? The Bills have gotten all of their pieces, old and new, to fall soundly into place.
Sophomore point guard Yuri Collins and third-year shooter Gibson Jimerson are arguably the two most improved players in the conference. Collins (11.5 points) has been a sensational playmaker, leading the nation in assists (8.4) while sitting No. 2 in the league in steals (2.2). This, then, makes for a marquee matchup of top A-10 point guards, pitting the guy gunning for that crown (Collins) against the player who might not be ready to relinquish it (the Bonnies’ Kyle Lofton).
Jimerson, meanwhile, has gone from role player to go-to guy, vaulting his scoring average from 7.8 points to 17.2, which ranks No. 4 in the conference, while shooting an impressive 42.6 percent from 3-point range. He had a particularly explosive two-game stretch in mid-January when he tallied a combined 59 points on 22-of-39 shooting (13-of-21 from distance) in wins over George Washington and UMass.
Aside from those two, coach Travis Ford, who’s probably taken up the mantle as most disliked A-10 coach among Bona fans, has added a typically imposing SLU big man in 6-foot-9 Oregon transfer Francis Okoro (10 points, 8 rebounds) and another high-major talent in Memphis transfer Jordan Nesbitt.
And with that assortment, it’s become the bubble NCAA team that it fell just short of being last March.
“We, as coaches, knew they were going to be good,” said Schmidt, when asked about SLU’s ascent. “They lost some guys … but they got some high-major guys; they always do. Guys at good programs, they get better, and Collins and Jimerson have really improved their games.
“But they’re playing the same way, they’re a good defensive team, they rebound the ball, they’re shooting the ball well from the foul line, they get to the foul line. The reason they’re having success is, 1. They have good players and 2. They’re playing really hard and they’re executing.”
AND THEY’RE executing to a greater degree than perhaps anyone in the league.
The Billikens pace the league scoring, scoring margin and free throw percentage. As you might have guessed, they’re also No. 1 in the A-10 in total rebounds, offensive rebounds and rebounding margin.
As part of their six-game win streak, they beat George Mason in double-overtime on a coast-to-coast buzzer-beater from Collins, beat Dayton by double figures (72-61) and handled La Salle on the road (75-57). And though Jimerson has been filling up the scoring column, the 6-foot Collins, one of the front-runners for league POY, is the focus.
“(He’s) the guy you gotta stop,” said Schmidt, whose Bonnies halted a three-game losing streak to Saint Louis with last year’s convincing A-10 Tournament win. “He’s the one that facilitates everything. Those guys wouldn’t be getting those shots if it wasn’t for him, so we gotta stop him.”
Just as important in a game against SLU, he added: “We gotta be physical. They can’t out-physical us. It’s the same keys to victory, but we gotta be physical. That’s their game, that’s our game, and the team that plays the best is going to win.”
A year ago, Bona made good on another quirky stretch of two games in four days against the same opponent, sweeping Davidson, which helped propel it to an A-10 regular season title. This would seem to present the same kind of opportunity, against one of the league’s hottest teams, to truly get its season back on track.
However, “We don’t look at it that way,” Schmidt said. “Right now our focus is on the next game, which is (tonight) at 9 o’clock at Saint Louis. If we were playing UMass on Monday, we wouldn’t be worrying about them …
“We gotta try to play as well as we can against the next opponent, and that’s Saint Louis. And we have to play really well to beat them, especially on the road.”