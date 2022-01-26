One down, two to go.
Following its 68-50 drubbing at Dayton, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team reached a three-game window that figured to not only give it the opportunity to get rolling, but put it in the best possible position ahead of a massive home matchup with now-No. 25 Davidson on Feb. 1.
Three contests in which it would be the favorite, against a trio of opponents its owned in recent years.
Bona checked the first of those boxes, taking down Duquesne, 64-56, behind a monster outing from Osun Osunniyi (21 points, 17 rebounds, 6 blocks) last Friday. Next up is a meeting with much-improved George Mason, in the last of a three-game road swing, tonight (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) at EagleBank Arena.
MUCH LIKE the Dukes, against whom they’ve won 11 of the last 12, the Bonnies (11-4, 3-1) have dominated the George Mason series, taking 10 of 11 since the Patriots joined the Atlantic 10 in 2013.
The current core has been at the heart of that success, winning five of six of career meetings, and has staged some of its best performances versus Mason, with senior point guard Kyle Lofton averaging 23 points and going for a career-high 32 as a freshman in 2019, and Dominick Welch averaging 15 and nine, including his 22-point, 9-of-11 effort in an 84-67 victory last January.
But that was against the old GMU, which couldn’t quite take the next step under former coach Dave Paulsen.
Tonight’s contest comes against a new-look Mason team under first-year coach and former Missouri star Kim English that has already begun to see a change in both culture and success. And that’s perhaps most exemplified in the rise of junior center Josh Oduro.
THE 6-FOOT-9 big man has made the leap from solid role guy (10 points, 6 rebounds, just under one block) to First Team All-Conference caliber, averaging 17.7 points, 6.6 boards and 1.5 blocks per contest.
That should make for one of the more compelling matchups of the season for Osunniyi. And it’s one of the reasons why tonight figures to be no “gimme” for Bona.
“He’s probably the most improved big guy in the league,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said of Oduro, who went for 31 points in a 77-71 win over Saint Joe’s on Monday. “He presents problems because he can shoot the ball from the outside, he can take guys off the dribble.
“He’s a really good player, he’s the guy they go to on the block. He takes guys outside; he’s a difficult matchup because he can do it both inside and outside, and he’s having a heck of a year.”
But it’s not just Oduro. Mason (9-7, 1-1) brought in a trio of top-flight transfer guards: D’Shawn Schwartz (Colorado, averaging 16 points, 5 rebounds), Devon Cooper (Morehead State, 13 points) and Tennessee transfer and Buffalo native Davonte Gaines (11 points, 8 rebounds).
And behind that group, the Patriots have been markedly better.
English’s team earned non-league wins over Maryland and Georgia and was competitive in a New Year’s Day loss to then-No. 6 Kansas (76-67) at Allen Fieldhouse. It later followed a tough loss at George Washington coming off its COVID pause with home wins over Dayton (50-49) and the Hawks.
“They’re playing well,” Schmidt said. “They space you out with their motion offense, they get the ball inside to Oduro. They’re a really good offensive rebounding team; Gaines is one of the best offensive rebounders in the league. Schwartz is a great player, averaging 22 points a game in the league.”
IN GENERAL, they figure to present a big challenge to the Bonnies’ defense. GMU ranks fourth in the A-10 in both field goal percentage (.462) and 3-point FG percentage (.354) while sitting third in 3s per game (9.2). Gaines is third in the A-10 in 3-point percentage (.489) while Cooper (2.5) and Schwartz (2.4) rank fifth and seventh, respectively, in makes.
“They’re shooting the heck out of the basketball from 3s,” Schmidt added. “They play a good style, it seems like they play well together, they enjoy playing. They’re just a very athletic, skilled team.”
If there’s an obvious advantage for Bona it’s that Schmidt’s group has had four full days to prepare for the Patriots following its win over the Dukes. GMU, meanwhile, is facing its second game in three days after playing a rescheduled matchup Monday against Joe’s, leaving it just one full day of prep time.
But then there’s the potential mental advantage of having beaten Mason in all but one outing with Lofton, Welch and Osunniyi. Is there anything to that heading into tonight’s date in Fairfax, Virginia?
“I don’t think so,” Schmidt said. “Every game is different, every season’s different and this game is totally different. They’ve got a couple guys that were left over from Coach Paulsen’s team, but they’ve got a whole different team and different style.
“We don’t take those things into consideration, what happened last year and five years ago. We try to take care of the present and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
For Bona, that means keeping the Patriots out of the paint, where they’ve been highly efficient, and keeping Oduro corralled.
“Every game, the game is won in the paint,” Schmidt noted. “You look at Monday, Saint Joe’s made 13 3s and still lost (GMU made just 5-of-22, but had great success at the rim). It’s about getting the ball to the paint, it’s about preventing the ball from getting to the paint, and they’re very good.
“They hit (a lot of) 3s, they surround Oduro with shooters, they run good stuff and they really attack. Trying to keep the ball above the foul line against these guys is going to be a great challenge, but that’s something that we have to be decent at if we’re gonna win.”