ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s technically a four-team round-robin event that spans either side of Thanksgiving.
As part of this, headliners Notre Dame and St. Bonaventure each get home games against Bowling Green and Southern Indiana before meeting each other in the showcase contest, the Gotham Classic.
Bona will play Southern Indiana on Tuesday before taking on the Fighting Irish in perhaps its most anticipated game of the non-conference season next Friday in Elmont. But in classic Mark Schmidt fashion, he claimed to have not known that either of those games were next. The 16th-year Bona coach’s thoughts lie squarely with Bowling Green and, back home, returning to the win column following a mini two-game road slide. And that’s the opportunity that awaits Bona, as a 10½-point favorite, this afternoon (2 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) inside the Reilly Center.
“We’re not really worried about next Friday,” Schmidt said. “I can’t tell you about any other games; it’s Bowling Green. They’re a part of this whole thing and they’re a talented group of guys. We’re just concentrating on them … and trying to do the best job we can at 2 o’clock (today).”
SINCE IT last played in the RC, Bona (1-2), due in large part to its inexperience, had a couple of potential road wins dissolve into losses in the later stages. Schmidt acknowledged that each was there for the taking, saying “both the Canisius and South Dakota State games, we had some chances to win and the other teams made more plays than we did.” But it also established its first few building blocks for the remainder of the year.
Bona has received encouraging efforts from its three starting freshmen, most notably forwards Yann Farell and Barry Evans. It has a playmaker in point guard Kyrell Luc, averaging an impressive 18 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals in the early going. It’s been notably active, defensively, in spurts.
And after getting a taste of it in consecutive road games, the goal now is to do a better job closing in front of the home crowd.
“I THINK OUR guys, the more they’re in those situations, the more experience they get, the better they’ll become,” Schmidt said. “It’s unfortunate that we had two chances to win and we didn’t capitalize, but hopefully those situations are going to help us down the road.”
The long-time Bona boss agreed with the assessment of Farell and Evans, the former of whom logged a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday’s loss to SDSU, describing them as “bright spots.”
He added, “They’re gonna be good players for us. They’re gonna have their ups and downs … but they’re guys that I trust and they’re gonna get better and better as they gain more experience. We’re happy with them. … Right now, they don’t have a lot of experience and what they’re doing is pretty good. We need them to improve, but they have bright futures.”
He also used a now-common refrain, noting that at times on film Bona looks much-improved, but on other occasions, “it looks like we’ve never even practiced.” But perhaps Bowling Green will present an opportunity to make some of those corrections.
THE FALCONS have gotten off to a solid start, topping Air Force and Oakland before dropping a relatively tight game with Wright State (80-71) on Tuesday night. But this is also an opponent that was picked to finish ninth of 12 teams in the Mid-American Conference, one that sits No. 269 in the KenPom rankings and against whom Bona is a double-digit-point favorite.
Still, the Bonnies see another mature, experienced foe standing in the way.
The Falcons, coached by Michael Huger, a Bowling Green college teammate of former Walsh star and Bona athletic director Steve Watson in the early 90s, boasts a pair of talented guards in Samari Curtis (14 point, 5 assists) and Duquesne transfer Leon Ayers III, currently averaging 22 points with games of 22 (vs. Wright State) and 26 (vs. Oakland). It also has two big boys in the post in New Mexico State transfer Rashaun Agee (6-8, 225), who’s averaging 12 and 7, and Gabe O’Neal (6-7, 240).
Bona is familiar with, and has fared well against, Ayers III, holding him to 21 total points on 9-of-32 shooting in two meetings last year, including a 4-for-20 outing in Pittsburgh. The hope is to execute the same game plan against him … but now with new players.
“We as a coaching staff are familiar with him, but our guys have no idea who he is,” Schmidt said. “We stopped him last year, but we had five seniors doing it. He’s really talented, he can shoot 3s, he can take you off the bounce; he’s playing really well, and with a lot of confidence.”
Of the Falcons, he noted: “They got the kid Curtis, who’s just as good — strong, he has the ball in his hands a lot. Agee is another guy. They got good players, they got veteran guys, strong guys, guys that have been there. They can really score the basketball and Curtis and Ayers are really talented players.”
Of course, still looming from the SDSU game was the officiating, which created one of the largest foul disparities in recent Bona history (26-10 in favor of the Jackrabbits). To Schmidt, earned or not, there’s no major adjustment to be made with the volume of whistles. Today against the Falcons, “we just gotta play,” he said.
“There were some calls we deserved and some tough calls,” he noted. “We just gotta play within the rules … sometimes you get caught, sometimes you don’t. It’s not gonna change (how we play). Sometimes you don’t get a great whistle on the road, that’s the way college basketball is.
“We gotta play through that stuff and try to play without fouling, try to play legally and hopefully we can do a better job (today).”