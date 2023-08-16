EMPORIUM, Pa. — Internally, it may have viewed it as a step back.
And on paper, perhaps that was so.
After all, in 2021, the Cameron County football team finished above .500 in the regular season (5-4) and made the District 9 playoffs for the first time in 11 years. Last season, however, the Red Raiders dipped back below .500 (4-6) and, with that, missed out on the postseason once again.
Oh, coach Ryan Neyman’s squad rallied valiantly to give itself a chance. After starting the year 0-5, with all five losses coming to either Region I or 2 (and, therefore, larger) programs, Cameron County ripped off four-straight wins to put itself squarely into the playoff picture entering Week 10, but a season-ending 35-0 loss to Brockway dashed those hopes and left the Class A field at just six teams.
Still, it was right there until the bitter end.
And that’s why one could argue that despite their record being worse in 2022, the Red Raiders actually continued to make notable progress.
CONSIDER: In Year 1 in a new three-region alignment, Cameron County tied with Coudersport (at 4-1 each) for the Region 3 championship. Amid that 0-5 start, a contributing factor for which was losing a key starter, Lathan Reed, to injury, it came within two possessions of Union/A-C Valley (27-14) and one of Moniteau (20-12) of the .500 record it would have needed for postseason play.
It knocked off a solid Otto-Eldred team in overtime and earned a resounding 28-13 victory over 8-2 Elk County Catholic, which qualified for the playoffs but opted out due to low year-end numbers.
“We ended up losing our featured running back for the second year in a row with a knee injury,” Neyman explained, “so we had to rely on two freshmen running backs at the varsity ranks to kind of figure it out. They ended up figuring it out about halfway through. We had just dug too big of a hole by that point.”
YES, THE Red Raiders have come a long way under Neyman … and from where they were in general over the last decade. After going winless (0-16) over his first two seasons, CC has forged a 9-11 mark over the latter two, those nine victories matching its entire total from the 2014-2020 campaigns (9-53 in that time).
It’s tasted the playoffs and won a league title. Now, after establishing its first real foundation in recent memory, it wants to take another tangible step. And with eight two-way starters and a ninth on either side of the ball back this fall, it has designs on doing just that.
FOR CC, it’s not just that it has so many battle-tested players back in 2023. It’s where that experience lies. Particularly for a school of its size, it has all the key pieces for success: A fourth-year starting quarterback in Maddox Baughman, four of five starters on the lines, including league all-stars Jesop Farabaugh, Landon Ferren and Nick Streich, Reed back from injury and another running back, sophomore Malakai Zucal, who’s already seasoned after being thrust into that role out of necessity last fall. Reed rushed for a team-best 673 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 while Zucal ran for 209 yards and a touchdown in last year’s OT win over Otto-Eldred.
“The strength of our team is experience,” Neyman acknowledged. “We got a core group of kids that most of them have at least two years at the varsity level. The rest of them have three years; a couple of guys, like our linemen, have four years. Experience is the key; they know the offense and they know the defense.”
Though it produced a handful of high-scoring outputs, Cameron County was led by its defense in 2022, allowing more than three touchdowns in a game on just three occasions. That unit produced its magnum opus in the Raiders’ stunning win over ECC, holding the Crusaders’ potent ground game to just 88 yards (2.4 per attempt).
And defense — plus line play — should again be at the forefront in 2023.
TRUE, CC lost two of its top tacklers, Region 3 all-stars Jameson Britton and Eyan Smith, from that side, but it welcomes back three other defensive all-stars — Farabaugh, Streich and playmaking cornerback Jake Narby, who had the game-sealing interception against O-E. And with the Red Raiders playing the exact same schedule they did a year ago — five league games, four contests against Region 2 opponents and one versus a Region 1 foe — they now have a better understanding of what it takes to be successful.
As such, the objective is simple:
“Our goal is to make it back to the playoffs like we were two years ago, and win a playoff game,” Neyman said. “That’s our goal. We gotta win early, we gotta pick up a couple wins in the first five weeks. We can’t wait until Week 5 to start winning.”
There will, of course, be some challenges along the way.
“Unfortunately, some of the freshmen from last year, who would have been key sophomores, decided that they’re not gonna play even though they got a lot of playing time last year,” Neyman noted. “That’s kind of different, so numbers are an intriguing thing for us: We’ve got 24 kids on the roster; the majority of those guys, over half, are varsity ready, then there’s a steep learning curve for the other half.”
But if CC can survive those growing pains and the challenging early portion of its schedule, with a talented, veteran signal-caller in Baughman, multiple backfield options and an experienced group of linemen, it should have a realistic chance at returning to the playoffs and winning its first such game since 2010, when it downed Clarion, 19-13, in the D-9 Class A quarterfinals.
“We’re to the point where we can hit the ground running once we go to camp,” Neyman said. “A year later, hopefully we’re mentally tough, and now when adversity strikes, we don’t fold.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Maddox Baughman, senior, 6-1, 170, quarterback/linebacker
Kyle Earle, senior, 6-1, 175, wide receiver/cornerback
Jesop Farabaugh, senior, 6-1, 235, line both ways
Landon Ferren, junior, 6-2, 220, line both ways
Maxx Newton, junior, 6-1, 270, line both ways
Koby Shepard, junior, 6-3, 220, tight end/linebacker
Nick Streich, junior, 6-1, 255, line both ways
Ryder Brown, junior, 6-0, 165, wide receiver/linebacker
Jakob Narby, junior, 6-0, 160, wide receiver/cornerback
Malakai Zucal, sophomore, running back/linebacker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Isaac Nichols, senior, 6-0, 145, wide receiver/cornerback
Lathan Reed, senior, 5-6, 190, running back/linebacker
Anthony Mastriania, senior, 5-9, 165, running back/linebacker
Michael Nolder, sophomore, 6-2, 285, line both ways
Michael Snyder, sophomore, 5-6, 165, running back/cornerback
Boden Pearsall, sophomore, 6-0, 165, wide receiver/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Baughman, Gabe Novak (fr., 5-10, 140), Taylon Tucker (fr., 5-10, 120)
Running Backs: Zucal, Reed, Mastriania, M. Snyder, Kamden Fragale (fr., 6-0, 170)
Ends/Receivers: Earle, Shepard, Brown, Narby, Nichols, Pearsall, Andrew Gaiser (jr., 5-11, 170), Ryan Snyder (fr., 5-0, 110), William Burlingame (fr., 5-9, 170), Brodie Artman (fr., 6-0, 150)
Offensive Linemen: Farabaugh, Farren, Newton, Streich, Nolder, Aurie Harvey (so., 5-5, 130),
Defense
Defensive Line: Farabaugh, Ferren, Newton, Streich, Nolder, Harvey
Linebackers: Baughman, Shepard, Brown, Zucal, Reed, Mastriana, Pearsall, Burlingame, Fragale, Artman
Defensive Backs: Earle, Narby, Nichols, M. Snyder, Gaiser, R. Snyder, Novak, Tucker
THE SCHEDULE:
August
25 — Union/A-C Valley, 7 p.m.
September
1 — Smethport, 7 p.m.
8 — at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
15 — Port Allegany, 7 p.m.
22 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m.
29 — Bucktail, 7 p.m.
October
7 — at Sheffield, 1:30 p.m.
13 — Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.
20 — at Otto-Eldred, 7 p.m.
27 — Brockway, 7 p.m.
