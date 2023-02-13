ALLEGANY — Maddie Callen recorded a dominant double-double of 19 points and 19 rebounds to pace the Allegany-Limestone girls basketball team to its third win of the season on Saturday.
The Gators earned a season sweep with a 44-36 triumph in a CCAA West I rematch.
Mia Herzog totaled 13 points and four steals and Addie Fisher contributed five steals and four assists for A-L. Clinging to a one-point (29-28) advantage through three quarters, the Gators (3-15) used a 15-8 fourth quarter to pull out the win.
It was another battle for us today," said A-L coach Andrea Darrow, whose team dropped a tigh 32-31 game with Dunkirk earlier in the week. "The score was back-and-forth the entire game. In the last few minutes we were able to take care of the ball when Fredonia put a lot of pressure on us to secure the win."
Makayla Tabone had a team-best eight points for Fredonia (4-14).
NON-LEAGUE
Northstar Christian 54, New Life Christian 42
PENFIELD — Marceline Hutter piled up 34 points, including 13 in a decisive fourth quarter, 15 rebounds and four steals to lead New Life Christian.
Brightleen Ngunyi (8 points) posted 13 rebounds and five assists for NLC. Up 25-24 at the break and tied through three quarters, New Life used a 19-7 fourth quarter to seal it.
“It was a back-and-forth, hard fought game," New Life coach Sarah Hutter said. “The girls' team defense and rebounding were outstanding all game, but especially in the fourth quarter. Marci’s 13 points in the fourth were huge for us.”
Alayna Garwood scored 20 points while Abby Eschner had 13 for Northstar Christian.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northstar Christian 63, New Life Christian 41
HOUGHTON — Justin Robinson dropped in 23 points and Andrew Eschner notched 19 to key Northstar Christian.
Jefferson Issah racked up 30 points and 15 rebounds and Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey (9 points) pulled down 10 boards for New Life. Northstar opened a 15-7 lead before extending the advantage after each quarter.
“I loved my team’s effort and intensity throughout," New Life coach James Hutter said. "We really enjoyed the challenge of playing against a quality program like Northstar.
“Jefferson carried us offensively and I was pleased with my team’s defense. I just wish I had done more to free up the Hanson-Nortey brothers on offense.”