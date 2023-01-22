ALLEGANY — Led by a 18-point, nine-rebound, five-block performance from Maddie Callen, Allegany-Limestone earned its second win of the season and avenged a previous loss to Franklinville on Saturday.
A-L won the rematch 59-34 after losing a 50-44 road game on Dec. 19.
Also for the Gators (2-10), Addie Fisher poured in 16 points.
“Our defense played really well today which allowed us to have some great offensive opportunities,” A-L coach Andrea Darrow said.
For Franklinville (7-5), Megan Jackson scored a game-high 19 points.
NON-LEAGUE Wellsville 67, Young Women Prep 17
WELLSVILLE — Lindsay Stuck recorded 13 points and nine rebounds as Wellsville jumped back above .500 (8-7) with the win.
Makenna Dunbar posted 12 points and seven rebounds while Emily Robbins notched 10 points, five assists and four steals for the Lions.
Natalie Adams garnered six steals for Wellsville, which jumped to a 23-3 lead and never looked back from there. Jahzell Strong led Young Women with nine points.
AT ALLEGANY Franklinville (34)
Marchese 2 0-0 4, Jackson 8 3-9 19, Chase 0 0-4 0, Bentley 2 0-0 5, Chase 3 0-2 6. Totals: 15 3-15 34.
Allegany-Limestone (59)
Callen 7 4-5 18, Giardini 4 0-0 8, Fisher 7 0-0 16, Herzog 2 0-0 4, Klice 0 3-4 3, Hayes 0 2-2 2, Foster 2 0-0 4, Kahm 0 0-4 0. Totals: 22 13-15 59. Franklinville 6 10 20 34 Allegany-Lime. 14 39 55 59
Three-point goals: F’ville 1 (Bentley); A-L 2 (Fisher 2). Total fouls: F’ville 14, A-L 20. Fouled out:
None.
AT WELLSVILLE Young Women Prep (17)
Jeanty 1 0-0 2, Caruthers 1 2-2 5, Coley 0 1-2 1, Strong 3 2-2 9. Totals: 5 5-6 17.
Wellsville (67)
Stuck 5 1-2 13, Adams 2 0-0 5, Sebastian 1 0-0 3, Parks 3 3-4 9, Robbins 4 0-0 10, Reitz 3 0-0 7, Palmatier 4 0-0 8, Dunbar 5 2-2 12. Totals: 27 6-8 67. Young Women 3 9 14 17 Wellsville 23 36 52 67
Three-point goals: Young Women 2 (Caruthers, Strong); Wellsville 7 (Stuck 2, Robbins 2, Adams, Sebastian, Reitz). Total fouls: Young Women 6, Wellsville 8. Fouled out: None.