BOLIVAR — Steve Smith knew it would likely be a different kind of game this time around.
After all, since hanging tough with his Bolivar-Richburg team in a 9-7 loss in Week 6, Caledonia-Mumford had started to play arguably its best football of the year, trouncing Geneseo/Mount Morris, 42-0, and, perhaps most impressively, keeping powerhouse Alexander to just 10-0 in its regular-season finale.
Back in Week 6, the Wolverines had maintained control of Cal-Mum/B-B despite the narrow final score, opting to knee the ball at their opponents’ 1-yard line in the waning seconds, which could have made it 16-7. Still, Smith and his staff were admittedly wary of this seemingly upstart foe.
And those concerns were realized on a damp and dirtied Friday night.
Kyle Wade connected on three short touchdown passes and hit on three other key longer throws as fifth-seeded Cal-Mum/B-B roared back from a 20-0 second-quarter deficit to stun the Wolverines, 27-20, in a Section 5 Class D quarterfinal.
Anthony Leach ran in from five yards out and Wade found Jacob Cappotelli on the first of two TD passes to bring C-M to within 20-13 at halftime. Wade then hit Scott Essig from seven yards out to tie it and found Cappotelli again on a 7-yard score, both in the third quarter, as C-M/B-B took the lead for good before hanging on the fourth quarter.
B-R, after another solid regular season, had gotten off to an ideal start in its home playoff opener, getting short TD runs from Caden Allen, Kadin Tompkins and Rudy Polk across the first two quarters to take a commanding 20-0 lead. The question is: What went wrong for the Wolverines from there?
“They put together a nice drive in the second quarter to make it 20-6, and then we fumbled on our next possession. They recovered inside the 10, and we gave them a really short field, which gave them their second score,” Smith said. “From there, we were pretty evenly-matched. Both teams had some turnovers (4 for C-M, 3 for B-R) … it just seemed like our turnovers and a couple of penalties that happened gave us really tough field position, both offensively and defensively.”
He added, “Hats off to Cal-Mum. They’ve played really good football the last few weeks. We felt pretty good about the way we jumped out on them, but again, they just chipped away, and that’s football sometimes.”
Tompkins carried eight times for 35 yards while Landon Danaher ran 12 times for 37 yards for the Wolverines (5-4). Ethan Coleman had an interception for the defense, which also scooped up three fumbles.
B-R was again able to corral C-M’s run game, holding it 50 yards on 24 carries. But unlike in the first meeting, when they surrendered zero passing yards, the Wolverines were hurt by the pass despite the weather, as C-M completed 15-of-26 for 185 yards.
“The first game, we didn’t give up a passing yard and we really shut down their run game as well, even though it was a tight ball game,” Smith noted. “We felt pretty good about that (coming in to Friday). We thought we could control the run game, but this time we gave up a couple of big passes — two or three for over 30 yards. That’s kind of unusual for us defensively to give that up.
“Our kids battled. I think we kind of pride ourselves that as coaches, the kids are going to play their hardest. They certainly did, and sometimes the breaks just don’t go your way.”
Smith noted that the Wolverines’ were destined for the toughest first-round matchup, as the top three seeds all played teams that struggled during the year and rolled in those quarterfinal contests.
And if B-R had picked up just one more win in the regular year, it would have been one of those top seeds. Still, even in a loss, the Wolverines made it clear: making the sectional playoffs is now an expectation.
“I think we’ve changed the expectations here at B-R,” Smith said. “We weren’t surprised we made sectionals, so we’re to the point where that’s the expectation. We knew the 4 vs. 5 was going to be a really tough game, and it was. Had we done a little more (during the regular season), we wouldn’t have been in the 4-5 matchup. There was a noticeable gap between the top five teams and the rest of our league.
“We’re proud that we were one of them. Hopefully we can stay on that course and see where it goes.”
THURSDAY
NON-LEAGUE
Allegany-Limestone 47, Springville 6
SALAMANCA — Allegany-Limestone quarterback Gabe Ramadhan threw four touchdown passes and running back Kevin Edwards-Hardy marked 106 rushing yards and two touchdowns to lead the Gators in a runaway victory in a Week 9 matchup game.
Ramadhan went 13-for-21 passing for 177 yards, four TDs and one interception. Andrew Giardini caught three of those touchdowns in a five-catch, 80-yard game. Matt Giardini had two catches for 40 yards and Jake Parris had three catches for 37 yards. Eric Furlong added a six-yard touchdown catch.
Matt Giardini also returned a kickoff for a 58-yard touchdown.
Ahren Faller led A-L (5-4) with 10.5 tackles, Matt Giardini made 7.5 tackles, Josh Leah had six tackles and a fumble recovery and Anthony Decapua made 4.5 tackles and grabbed an interception. Devon Bish also recorded a sack.
For Sprignville (1-8), Colton Baker marked 158 rushing yards and a touchdown.