CAMPBELL — The Cuba-Rushford boys soccer team’s season came to a close with a 4-1 loss to Campbell-Savona Wednesday night in the first round of the Section 5 Class C2 playoffs.
Braeden Wight scored the lone goal for C-R on a penalty kick. Goalkeeper Preston Bilotta made 10 saves for the Rebels.
Seeded 10th in the tournament, C-R’s season ends at 3-13.
No. 7 Campbell-Savona (8-4-5) advances to play No. 2 Byron-Bergen/Elba on Saturday.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS B2 FIRST ROUNDBath-Haverling 4, Wellsville 0WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar stood tall in goal for Wellsville, making 20 saves, but the Lions bowed out with a first-round playoff loss.
Wellsville had five shots in the season-ending loss. The No. 8 Lions fell to 6-9-2.
No. 9 Bath-Haverling will play No. 1 Bishop Kearney on Saturday in a quarterfinal.