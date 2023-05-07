CUBA — It wasn’t quite as straightforward for the Cuba-Rushford baseball team this time around.
Two weeks after topping Canisteo-Greenwood 9-3, the Rebels dealt with a bit more adversity in the rematch. They committed five errors. They were outhit. And they allowed a 7-3 lead to dissolve into a 7-7 tie in the final inning.
All along, however, C-R never wavered, and in its final at-bats, with perhaps a little bit of luck on its side, it displayed some resolve. And ultimately, it still came away with a much-needed win.
After leading off the inning with a base hit, Preston Bilotta eventually came home on a wild pitch to give the Rebels an 8-7 walkoff victory over C-G in a non-league contest on Saturday. Bilotta finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs, the biggest coming in the seventh, when he reached on that single, moved to second and third on a passed ball and then broke for home on the wild pitch, scoring safely to end it.
Jacob Smith helped keep the Rebels in it, and ahead for much of the game, racking up 12 strikeouts with no walks over six innings. C-R answered an early 3-0 deficit to tie it and built up a 7-3 lead in the fifth, but surrendered two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings to find itself tied.
Smith finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and Jack Frank and Finn Ricketts each added a hit and an RBI for the Rebels.
“Jacob pitched a heck of a game,” C-R coach Pat Wight said. “Our defense struggled today with making some routine plays. C-G fought back to tie it on the seventh with some good hitting and base running. (I’m) glad our kids could bounce back and find a run in the seventh for the win.”
Noah Warriner went 2-for-4 with a double for C-G.
NON-LEAGUE SCIO/FRIENDSHIP TOURN. Friendship/Scio 10, Andover/Whitesville 3
SCIO — Ethan Davenport racked up 13 strikeouts with just two walks in a complete-game three-hitter to lead Friendship/Scio.
Hunter Hill had a hit and drove in two runs for the offense. Up 3-1 after the first inning, F/S (4-8) used a seven-run fifth inning to pull away. F/S won the rubber match in the season series after taking a 4-3 decision, but also falling 17-0 earlier in the year.
Jacob Wagner went 1-for-3 for Andover/Whitesville.
Hinsdale 12, Hammondsport 2, 5 innings
SCIO — Landon Wyant struck out seven and surrendered just two hits and a pair of late runs while leading Hinsdale to a first-round triumph.
Jacob Elliott totaled three hits and four RBI and Damion Brown posted two hits, including a double, for the Bobcats.
Championship: Hinsdale 15, Friendship/Scio 3, 5 innings
SCIO — Hinsdale received another strong pitching effort en route to topping F/S for the tournament championship.
Xander Pascucci struck out nine with no walks while scattering just three hits in five solid innings. Robert Childs tripled and Jacob Elliott doubled for the Bobcats (5-7), who managed five hits, but took advantage of eight walks, five errors and five hit batters. Tied 3-3 through three innings, Hinsdale plated 12 runs across the fourth and fifth innings to seal it.
Ethan Davenport went 2-for-2 with an RBI while Landon Arnold and Cooper Greenman combined to strike out six and surrender four hits.
“It was nice for them to see the work that they’ve been putting in kind of pay off,” Hinsdale coach Devin Kinney said, “to have a tangible result for what they’ve been doing and not just the moral victories.”
AT CUBA
R H E
C-G 210 002 2 — 7 10 4 C-R 032 110 1 — 8 9 5 Taige Stewart (10 SO, 4 BB), Evan Sarvis (2 SO, 3 BB) and Noah Warriner Jacob Smith (12 SO), Braeden Wight (7) and Dean Frank, Sam Grover (2)
AT SCIO
R H E
A/W 100 002 0 — 3 3 4 F/S 300 070 x — 10 5 4 Brody Carlin (6 SO, 2 BB), Jacob Wagner (4) (2 SO, 6 BB), C.J Estep (6) and Colton Calladine Ethan Davenport (13 SO, 2 BB) and Landen Arnold
AT SCIO
R H E
Hinsdale 210 75 — 15 5 3 F/S 201 00 — 3 3 5 Xander Pascucci (9 SO) and Peyton Keller Cooper Greenman (2 SO, 5 BB), Landon Arnold (3) (4 SO, 3 BB) and Arnold, Greenman
AT SCIO
R H E